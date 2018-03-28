App
Mar 28, 2018 09:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka Polls 2018: BJP to announce candidates list for assembly polls in 5-6 days

BJP President Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Mysuru, Mandya and Chennapatna on March 30 and 31.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP's Karnataka unit today said it would  announce its list of candidates in five to six days for the May 12 assembly polls. "After three days, after Amit Shah's (BJP National  President) visit to Mysuru, I will go to Delhi and get things  finalised there," BJP's Karnataka unit chief B S Yeddyurappa told reporters here.

"In another five to six days, we will announce the list (of candidates)," Yeddyurappa added.

Shah is scheduled to visit Mysuru, Mandya and Chennapatna on March 30 and 31.

BJP, which is striving to return to power after five years, has announced Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate, with a target of winning 150 out of 224 assembly seats.

Yeddyurappa was earlier forced to resign as chief  minister in 2011 over graft charges, following which he quit  the party to form his own outfit, the Karnataka Janata Party,  which failed to make a mark except damage BJP's prospects in  2013 polls.

He returned to BJP following the announcement of  Narendra Modi as party's prime ministerial candidate ahead of  the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Unlike in 2013, when BJP was split into factions with  Yeddyurappa forming KJP and B Sriramulu of Ballari floating  BSR Congress, they are all fighting as an unified force this time around.

Earlier today, Pradesh Congress president G Parameshwara said the congress would announce its candidates for all the 224 assembly seats in the state in a "single phase" by April 15.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal Secular has already announced  candidates for 126 constituencies.

The party is in alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party for Karnataka polls.

The Election Commission had yesterday announced  single phase election for the 224-member Karnataka  Legislative Assembly.

