Karnataka political crisis: Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru - here's all you need to know

Amid the political turmoil in Karnataka, police imposed prohibitory orders in Bengaluru under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and banned the sale of liquor till 6 am on July 25.

The order was imposed after a clash between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on July 23, who rushed to an apartment following reports about the alleged presence of two Independent MLAs who withdrew support to the coalition government and aligned with the saffron party.

"There is every likelihood that there will be protests, demonstrations and rallies, which may lead to clashes between the workers of political parties," said police commissioner Alok Kumar.

What is Section 144 of CrPC, 1973?

Section 144 of the CrPC of 1973 empowers a district magistrate, a sub-divisional magistrate or an executive magistrate to prohibit an assembly of more than four persons in an area.

The law kicks in only in the three cases specified in this section, namely, to prevent

> Obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed

> Danger to human life, health or safety; or

> Disturbance of the public tranquillity, or a riot or an affray.

An order under this Section may be directed to a particular individual, or to persons residing in a particular place or area, or even to the public at large.

Validity of Section 144 of CrPC, 1973

Any order under Section 144 of CrPC 1973 shall remain in force for up to two months at a time. However, it can be extended to a maximum of six months from the date of the expiry of the initial order, if it is considered necessary for the prevention of certain situations causing disturbances of safety, health or peace or an affray.

Congress-JD(S) coalition govt in Karnataka falls after 14 months, loses trust vote 99-105

Does Section 144 mean curfew?

No, imposition of Section 144 is different from imposing curfew. Section 144 of CrPC generally prohibits public gatherings, whereas curfew orders direct people to stay indoors for a specific time.

Expressing apprehensions that miscreants may disturb the atmosphere under the influence of liquor which may disturb the peace and cause disruption in traffic, the police commissioner said, in the order, there will be no sale of liquor till 6 am on July 25.

"During this period, all the bars, wine shops, pubs and all kind of shops selling liquor will be banned," the order said.

"Similarly, congregation of people, demonstration of weapons, taking out rallies, use of explosives and pelting stones will be prohibited. Taking out effigies will be prohibited," it added.