Karnataka Phased Unlocking | Autos, taxis allowed to ply as state relaxes lockdown rules

The Karnataka government on June 10 announced the beginning of the phased relaxation of lockdown in the state.

Unlocking in Karnataka will begin in all districts where the COVID-19 positivity rate is below 15 percent. In districts where the positivity rate was found to be above 15 percent, stricter lockdown rules were imposed.

The 11 districts in Karnataka where lockdown will continue till June 21 are Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Hassan, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi Kodagu, Dakshin Kannada, Mysore, and Chamarajanagar.

In all other districts, including Bengaluru Urban, lockdown restrictions have been relaxed, said Health Minister K Sudhakar. However, the daily night curfew will continue to be in place from 7 pm to 5 am and the weekend curfew from 7 pm on Fridays to 5 am on Mondays has also not been lifted.

Here are the relaxations that have been introduced:

All industries will be allowed to function with 50 percent of the workforce. Only in the garment sector, up to 30 percent of the workforce has been allowed.

Essential shops can open from 6 am to 2 pm, as against the existing rule allowing opening from 6 am to 10 am.

All construction activities can resume; shops selling construction goods will be allowed to operate till 2 pm.

Parks will be opened to the public from 5 am to 10 am.

Street vendors will be allowed till 2 pm.

Autos and taxis will be allowed to ply with two passengers.