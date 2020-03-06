App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka: Nothing seditious about school play, says court

The case against a school play had led to immense controversy as children were questioned by the police several times.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
A school play enacted in a Karnataka school had been caught in the eye of the storm in the wake of protests against the amended Citizenship Act in the country.

The play staged by school children on January 21, was based on the anti-CAA protests, that the country has witnessed since late last year. The play was accused of being seditious, and a sedition case was filed by an activist against a teacher, a parent and the management of Shaheen Primary School in Bidar, Karnataka.

The case had led to immense controversy as school children were questioned by the police several times.

However, citing lack of material for a prima facie case of sedition, a district and sessions court in Bidar, on March 6 granted anticipatory bail to all the five management representatives of the primary school. The parent and teacher, who were arrested for abetment of an offence, had been earlier released on bail.

The court observed that the case lacks a strong basis and "has not caused any disharmony in the society", reported NDTV.

It said, "The drama has not caused any disharmony in the society. Considering all the circumstances, I am of the opinion that the ingredients of Section 124A of IPC (Sedition) are prima facie lacking.”

Meanwhile, another court order is awaited on the bail application of Kashmiri students studying in Hubbali in north Karnataka, who were also charged with sedition for reportedly writing pro-Pakistan slogans in a social media post.

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 06:28 pm

tags #Citizenship Act protest #India #Karnataka #Sedition

