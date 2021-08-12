Karnataka mulls partial lockdown in the state from August 16 after a steady rise in COVID-19 cases: Report

Amid a steady rise of cases in Karnataka, media reports claim that there may be a partial lockdown imposed in the state from August 16.

Sources close to the government told News 18 that there is a likelihood that this partial lockdown will be imposed in the state from August 16, India.com reported.

According to the report, Karnataka's Health Minister K Sudhakar earlier dismissed reports of imposing a complete lockdown in the state despite a slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Mangaluru, Chikmagalur, Udupi, Hassan and Kodagu districts.

The Health Minister was also quoted as saying that there is no question of imposing a state-wide lockdown as Karnataka is not in such a situation. However, K Sudhakar has also made it clear that the state government will take appropriate steps in districts where cases are rising.

As per Sudhakar, the state government has already imposed a night curfew across the state. Restrictions limiting large gatherings and other potential risks are already in place, he added.

K Sudhakar welcomes Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's decision to impose stricter COVID-19 restrictions along Kerala border

Only July 31, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar welcomed the decision of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to impose stricter restrictions along the Kerala border.

Earlier, Basavaraj Bommai also said there is a need to tighten the borders and take measures to put in place compulsory testing to stop the spread of the virus.