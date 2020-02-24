App
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka minister BC Patil advocates for shoot-at-sight order for those raising anti-India slogans

The Karnataka Agriculture Minister's comment comes days after a woman identified as Amulya Leona had chanted “Pakistan zindabad” at an event eld in protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Bengaluru.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image for representation
Image for representation

Karnataka's Agriculture Minister BC Patil, on February 23, advocated for a new law to allow the shooting-at-sight of any person that raises anti-India and pro-Pakistani slogans.

Speaking to media persons gathered in Chitradurga, Patil said, “It is important to introduce a “much-needed” law in the country to make sure that people who shout anti-India and pro-Pakistan are shot at sight.”

Patil said that since such people get away these acts, he requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce a law that would help “deal with traitors”.

Citing the example of China, he said, “People in China are afraid of saying a single word against their country, and that is how it is in several other nations. But in India, people get away with raising anti-India slogans, while residing in the country and reaping benefits.”

Close
His comment comes days after a young woman, identified as Amulya Leona, had chanted “Pakistan zindabad” at an event in Bengaluru held in protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and had seen the attendance of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 02:46 pm

tags #anti-India slogans #anti-national #Karnataka BJP

