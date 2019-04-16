App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 03:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka mining dependents stage protest at Jantar Mantar

Despite this huge number, the lives of these mining dependants have become uncertain due to discriminatory policies and restrictions prevalent only in Karnataka, resulting in massive unemployment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Mining dependents of Karnataka on April 16 staged a protest here at Jantar Mantar to press for non-discriminatory practices in iron ore trade in the state and sought immediate action by the Centre in "rescuing their livelihoods from prejudiced policies" prevailing in the state.

"Around 600 people of Karnataka Gani Avalambithara Vedike (KGAV), consisting of iron ore mining dependants from Bellary, Hospet, Chitradurga districts and surrounding mining belt gathered for a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi today," KGAV, which represents mining dependents, said in a statement.

The mining dependents have also made a plea to allow free trade, giving preference to local iron ore over imports and ensuring regular business for truckers and lakhs of other mining dependents, it said.

Leading the protest, KGAV spokesperson Rajakumar S said in the mining belts of Karnataka which are also drought-prone areas, around 25 per cent of population depends on agriculture, whereas the remaining 75 per cent depends on mining.

related news

Despite this huge number, the lives of these mining dependants have become uncertain due to discriminatory policies and restrictions prevalent only in Karnataka, resulting in massive unemployment.

"We have gathered here to make an appeal to the Supreme Court, the Centre, the concerned ministries and bureaucrats to save us from these biased trade practices and provide us an environment that ensures a secured future for our families and children," Rajakumar S said in a statement.

In addition to the loss of livelihood, the stagnant production and inventory pile-up has disrupted the state's economic growth, causing a huge loss to the exchequer and contribution to District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and other welfare and developmental schemes, he added.

After mining was banned in Karnataka, lakhs of people dependent on iron ore mining industry including truckers were the most affected as it resulted in large scale job losses.

Their livelihood became highly uncertain even after the Supreme Court permitted to start mining but, production cap, e-auction and lots of other restrictions lowered the mining capacity that led to stagnation in iron ore industry.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 02:57 pm

tags #India

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Bharat poster: Salman Khan looks like a stud, but Disha Patani steals ...

India's Most Wanted Teaser: Arjun Kapoor, as an intelligence officer, ...

Notre Dame Fire: Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and others r ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the selfie queen

Notre Dame Fire: When writer Victor Hugo used the cathedral as a backd ...

Saand Ki Aankh poster: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar unleash their ...

Vivek Oberoi seeks 'forgiveness' from Salman Khan After one and a half ...

Ranveer Singh’s 83 ropes in Malcolm Marshall’s son to play his fat ...

Notre Dame fire: French billionaire pledges 100 million euros to resto ...

After Mayawati, Navjot Sidhu Stirs Row With Vote Appeal To Muslims

Nick Jonas is Thrilled Wife Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner Share a So ...

From Amelie to Van Helsing: Notre-Dame Will Live on Through Hollywood ...

Rajnath Singh Leads Mega Roadshow on Way to Filing Nomination From Luc ...

Audi AI:ME Compact Autonomous Car to Premiere at Shanghai Motor Show

SC Asks CBI to File Fresh Status Report on Probe into 2017 SSC Paper L ...

EC Issues Notice for Sixth Phase of Lok Sabha Polls. Click Here to Kno ...

For Tamil Nadu’s Lone Transgender Candidate, It is a Long Battle to ...

Michelle Yeoh Joins James Cameron's World of Avatar Sequels

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran ducks questions on corruption, promises jobs and ...

Lok Sabha Elections in Vellore likely to be cancelled

EC imposes campaign ban on Yogi Adiyanath, Mayawati and Maneka Gandhi ...

Silchar Lok Sabha Elections: It’s advantage Modi in Assam’s Citize ...

Notre Dame of Paris 'saved' after fire destroys steeple

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty hits 11,800 for the first time ever, Sens ...

Jet Airways shares slump 19% as debt-ridden airline looks to halt oper ...

Deepak Fertilisers shares jump 10% on expansion, fund raising plans

Indian pharma growth decelerated in March but expect good future growt ...

Gorakhpur Lok Sabha election has become more about ascertaining Aditya ...

Ultimate Marvel marathon — Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching all ...

In Rajasthan's Alwar, cow-related violence and poorly drafted laws agg ...

IMD’s ‘good news’ for farmers vs Skymet’s warning of deficient ...

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar win Pulitzer; Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe ...

Champions League: Manchester United's misfiring attack needs fine-tuni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Taking Indian politics to board games: How 'Shasn' and 'The Poll' plac ...

TikTok ban: Govt asks Google, Apple to remove app from Play Store and ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.