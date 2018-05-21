App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 21, 2018 04:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka mandate was against Cong: Shah

Asserting that the mandate in Karnataka Assembly polls was against the Congress, BJP president Amit Shah today said the party has found a new way of portraying defeat as its victory.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Asserting that the mandate in Karnataka Assembly polls was against the Congress, BJP president Amit Shah today said the party has found a new way of portraying defeat as its victory. Shah also asked the Congress to explain to the people of Karnataka why they were celebrating even when most of their ministers had lost election.

"Only Congress and JD(S) are celebrating, people of Karnataka are not (celebrating)," he told reporters.

The mandate given by people of Karnataka was against the Congress. There was no confusion about it, he said.

"If we had not staked claim to form government, it would have been against the mandate of Karnataka people," he asserted

Congress has found a new way of portraying defeat as its victory, Shah said, taking a swipe at the rival party, and added that he hopes this new definition of victory continues till 2019 as it will benefit the BJP.

"Congress is now starting to have faith in constitutional bodies like Supreme Court, Election Commission and they even like EVMs," Shah said and voiced hope that it continues even when the Congress loses and is unable to form the government, taunting the party which has been critical of the the poll panel and the apex court's functioning in recent times.

He also claimed that the Congress lawyer lied in the Supreme Court that BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa had sought seven days time from the Governor to prove majority in the House.

tags #Politics

most popular

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.