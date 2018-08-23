App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka man arrested for creating fake flood relief account

The accused opened an account with SBI under a fake name and collected Rs 60,000 in the name of Kodava Samaja Flood Relief Fund

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

A man from Karnataka has been arrested on the grounds of setting up a fake flood relief account using the name of Kodava Samaja Flood Relief Fund.

Vijay Sharma opened a bank account under the Kodava Samaja arts organisation and posted it on Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp, seeking donations to help the victims of the Kerala floods.

According to a report by The News Minute, the Samaja filed a complaint with the Central Crime Branch (CCB), requesting to block the fake account. Sharma was later arrested from Mandya and taken in for questioning.

related news

The allegations state that he opened an account with State Bank of India, Padmanabha Nagar branch, under a fake name and collected Rs 60,000 in the name of Kodava Samaja Flood Relief Fund. He put up posts on his Facebook profile saying that the Samaja had created a new account, also sharing it on Twitter and WhatsApp, seeking donations.

Subaiah, the secretary of Kodava Samaja, expressed her disdain that people were already misusing the situation in Kerala. According to the police, there has been no withdrawal from Vijay’s personal bank account, which has only Rs 200 in it.

As a precautionary measure, the Kodava Samaja has requested people not to send money anywhere else except the Samaja’s account, which is:

Kodava Samaja Flood Relief Fund Bengaluru,
A/c No: 1370101084312, IFSC Code CNRB0001370Canara Bank, Vasanth Nagar.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 04:48 pm

tags #India #Kerala floods #Trending News

