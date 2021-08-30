Karnataka lifts night curfew in all but four districts, orders institutional quarantine for arrivals from Kerala

Volunteers distribute pamphlets during an awareness campaign on the spread of COVID-19 (Representative image: Reuters)

The Karnataka government on August 30 announced the uplifting of night curfew in all but four districts of the state, considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The government has also tightened the travel norms for visitors arriving from Kerala, where the coronavirus caseload continues to remain high.

"In meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, it was decided that night curfew would be relaxed in all areas except Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, which share borders with Kerala, that is reporting a high Covid caseload," state Revenue Minister R Ashok said.

Considering the high number of cases being reported in neighbouring Kerala, all passengers arriving from the state would need to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine.

"One week institutional quarantine and testing after seven days, irrespective of vaccination or negative RTPCR report, is compulsory for people coming from Kerala," Ashok added.

Notably, Kerala is accounting for nearly half of the daily COVID-19 infections being reported across the country. The state, as per the latest health department update, has recorded 19,622 new positive cases in the past 24 hours. The test-positivity rate stood at 16.74 percent, whereas, the number of active cases has soared past the 2 lakh-mark.

Karnataka, on the other hand, has witnessed a decline in the COVID-19 graph since June. The state reported 973 new cases and 15 deaths on August 30. The active caseload has dropped below 20,000.