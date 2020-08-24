172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|karnataka-legislature-session-from-september-21-5749941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 08:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka legislature session from September 21

Today the Speaker of Karnataka Assembly Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri and Chief Secretary and K M Vishalakshi inspected both the Houses (assembly and council) and decided to hold the monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature at the Vidhana Soudha itself, he told reporters.

PTI

The monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature will be held from September 21 to 30 in the Vidhana Soudha here with all precautionary measures for coronavirus such as face masks for members and a bar on visitors, state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said on Monday.

Today the Speaker of Karnataka Assembly Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri and Chief Secretary and K M Vishalakshi inspected both the Houses (assembly and council) and decided to hold the monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature at the Vidhana Soudha itself, he told reporters.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the members will be given face shield, masks and sanitisers at the entrance of the assembly and the legislature council, the minister said adding visitors will not be allowed this time to witness the proceedings.

Close

In addition to it, there will be screens between seats while journalists would have two galleries instead of the usual one, he said.

related news

The last session had taken place from February 17 to March 24. As per the Constitutional provision, the next session should take place within six months from the day the last session concluded.

Though earlier the idea of conducting the session outside the Vidhana Soudha was considered, it has been now decided to hold it in the premises itself with adequate arrangements.

A few MLAs have tested positive for coronavirus in the state in recent days with BJP legislator Avinash Jadhav, representing Chincholi Assembly segment, becoming the latest to contract the pathogen.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 07:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #J C Madhuswamy #Karnataka

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.