Karnataka leaders to discuss cabinet expansion with party high command

With six ministerial berths alloted to the party remaining to be filled, Congress leaders from Karnataka are likely to discuss cabinet expansion with the party high command during a visit to Delhi on July 18.

"During the visit, we will try to discuss with our leadership," Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader G Parameshwara told reporters here. He was responding to question on cabinet expansion and appointment of heads to boards and corporations.

State leaders are visiting Delhi for a meeting of MPs from the state convened by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to discuss stalled projects at the Centre.

Parameshwara said a decision had already been made regarding sharing of boards and corporations between Congress and JD(S). Both parties will now have decide among themselves on whom to appoint to the posts.

Several ministerial aspirants inCongress have been reportedly putting pressure on the party to take up the next round of cabinet expansion at the earliest.

Discontent had emerged within the Congress soon after Kumaraswamy expanded the cabinet on June 6, as several senior party legislators were left out of the exercise.

As per the power sharing arrangement reached by the two parties after the polls in May threw up a hung assembly, Congress will have 22 ministers and the JDS, 12. There are six vacant ministerial positions left for the Congress and one for the JDS after the June 6 exercise.