172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|karnataka-labour-minister-shivaram-hebbar-tests-positive-for-covid-19-5803921.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2020 03:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar tests positive for COVID-19

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa wished the 63-year old leader a speedy recovery and prayed that he continued with his good works.

PTI

Karnataka Labour Minister A Shivaram Hebbar on Sunday said he and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus and would be under treatment in their home itself being asymptomatic.their home itself being asymptomatic.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa wished the 63-year old leader a speedy recovery and prayed that he continued with his good works.

"Me and my wife underwent COVID-19 test and have been found positive for the virus. Since there are no symptoms of coronavirus, we decided to remain in home quarantine oncoronavirus, we decided to remain in home quarantine on doctors’ advice and are getting treatment at home,” Hebbar tweeted.

Close

He expressed confidence that he and his wife would soon recover.

Prior to him, Yediyurappa, forest minister Anand Singh,Tourism Minister C T Ravi, Health Minister Sriramulu, Leader Tourism Minister C T Ravi, Health Minister Sriramulu, Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Congress state chief D K Shivakumar had tested positive for COVID-19 and completely recovered.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Sep 6, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Karnataka #Shivaram Hebbar

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.