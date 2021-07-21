Karnataka is first Indian state to reserve govt jobs for transgenders, gives them 1% quota

The notification issued on July 6 specifies one percent reservation in all categories for the third gender. (Image: Reuters)

Karnataka has become the first Indian state to set aside government jobs for transgenders by giving the community 1 percent reservation. The quota will be applicable to transgender candidates in all categories—general, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes.

The state government recently submitted a report to the Karnataka High Court, saying a notification had already been issued after amending the Karnataka Civil Service (General Recruitment) Rule, 1977, legal news website LiveLaw said.

Issued on July 6, the notification specifies one percent reservation in all categories for the third gender.

Whenever applications are invited for government jobs, an “others” column must be added along with male and female columns, says the notification.

It also underlines that there should not be any discrimination against transgenders in the process of selection.

In case of non-availability of transgender candidates, the job could be given to males or females from the same category, the notification says.

The notification was issued after an NGO, Sangama, filed a public interest litigation, questioning denial of job opportunities in the State Special Reserve Constable Force and Bandsman postings.

The petitioners argued that that the state in its appointment notification called for filling up of the vacancies specifying that only “men” and “women” could apply.

"Throughout the impugned notification the age, weight, and other specifications are given pertaining separately only to 'men' and 'women', in total disregard of the 'third gender'," the report quoted the PIL as saying.

During a hearing on July 20, public prosecutor, representing the state government, Vijay Kumar Patil told the court that the government had provided a one percent horizontal reservation in recruitments by bringing an amendment to the existing rule.

The Supreme Court had on April 15, 2014 recognised the transgender community as the third gender. “Recognition of transgenders as a third gender is not a social or medical issue but a human rights issue. Transgenders are also citizens of India. The spirit of the Constitution is to provide equal opportunity to every citizen to grow and attain their potential, irrespective of caste, religion or gender,” the court said.