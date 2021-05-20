Karnataka Home Minister indicates stricter implementation of lockdown measures in days to come

The Minister's statement comes, as the government is likely to take a decision on extending the lockdown in the state, in a couple of days.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday indicated that police and the Home Department will go for stricter implementation of lockdown measures, like seizure of vehicles, in the days to come, by making them more effective, as the state battles second wave of COVID-19.

The Minister's statement comes, as the government is likely to take a decision on extending the lockdown in the state, in a couple of days.

'As cases are increasing in rural areas, Deputy Commissioners of various districts have imposed lockdown measures strictly, people should also understand the seriousness and cooperate,' Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, in the coming days the measures taken by the police or home department like seizures of vehicles of those indulging in unnecessary movement among others, will be made more effectively.

'...for instance in Yadgir there are reports about five people going on a motorcycle to attend a marriage, what should we say, so people will have to cooperate with the police to make the lockdown successful,' he added.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Responding to a question on extending the lockdown, Bommai said the Chief Minister has said that a decision on this will be announced on May 23.

The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days 'close down' from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the COVID cases continued to spike.

With the current lockdown ending early next week, several leaders, including ministers, have expressed themselves in favour of extending it, to control the spread of COVID.

Noting that the Chief Minister has announced the financial package, within the financial limitations, Bommai said, he has also said that if anything needs to be done in the future, it will be considered.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday had announced a over Rs 1,250 crore financial package, to provide relief for those whose livelihoods have been affected by COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Opposition parties Congress and JD(S) have termed the package as unscientific and meagre.