Karnataka High Court allows probe against BS Yediyurappa in ‘Operation Kamala’

Karntaka CM BS Yediyurappa (Image: Twitter @BSYBJP)

The Karnataka High Court has allowed an investigation against Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa in a 2019 bribery case that accuses the senior BJP leader of trying to lure the then ruling coalition MLAs with money and a ministerial berth to topple the government.

Justice Michael Cunha on March 31 removed the stay on probe against Yediyurappa for his role in what was termed as ‘Operation Kamala,’ legal news portal Bar and Bench reported.

'Operation Kamala' refers to a plan of the BJP, which was in opposition then, to lure MLAs from the ruling Congress–Janata Dal (S) coalition. The criminal case was registered against Yediyurappa for allegedly offering a ministerial berth and money to JD(S) MLA Naganagouda Kandkur if he jumps ship.

According to a police complaint lodged by Sharangouda Patil, Yediyurappa had tapped him to persuade his father, an MLA from the Gurumitkal, to switch sides to the BJP. Patil provided the police with an audio recording of the alleged conversation.

The Congress-JD(S) had formed a coalition government in Karnataka after the state assembly elections in 2018 though the BJP had emerged as the largest party but fell short of the majority mark . The government, however, collapsed after 16 coalition MLAs resigned from the House that allowed the BJP to form the governmnet. Yediyurappa was named the chief minister.