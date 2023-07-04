English
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Karnataka has not released Cauvery water as per mandate: TN Minister Duraimurugan

    He was hence visiting Delhi in this connection and would urge the Cauvery Water Management Authority to direct Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu, he said.

    PTI
    July 04, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST
    Karnataka has not released Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for the month of June as per the Supreme Court judgement on the matter, State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said here on Tuesday.

    He was hence visiting Delhi in this connection and would urge the Cauvery Water Management Authority to direct Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu, he said.

    "The water should be released to TN as per the Supreme Court direction," he told reporters here.

    Duraimurugan is set to arrive in Delhi on Tuesday night.

    After facing flak from the main opposition AIADMK for allegedly not pushing back on Karnataka's move to build the Mekedatu reservoir on the river Cauvery, the DMK regime on Monday asserted it would never allow the neighbouring state to construct the dam.

    first published: Jul 4, 2023 04:47 pm