PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 09:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka: H D Kumaraswamy's meeting with B S Yediyurappa fuels speculation

The development has raised some eyebrows in political circles as this is the second such meeting between the two after the BJP came to power last year following the collapse of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government headed by Kumaraswamy.

PTI
File image
File image

In a surprise development, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday. According to sources, Kumaraswamy met Yediyurappa at the CM's home office 'Krishna' for about 15 minutes this evening along with JD(S) Melkote MLA C S Puttaraju.

They are said to have discussed issues pertaining to the constituency represented by the legislator.

The development has raised some eyebrows in political circles as this is the second such meeting between the two after the BJP came to power last year following the collapse of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government headed by Kumaraswamy.

Close

The two leaders had last met on September 11. They had then said that the meeting was with regard to the havoc caused by rains in the Dasarahalli constituency represented by JD(S) MLA Manjunath.

The sudden meeting between the two has given rise to speculation about possible political discussions between them, as it has come amid allegations from a section of Congress leaders that Kumaraswamy was going soft on the Yediyurappa-led BJP government.
First Published on Nov 13, 2020 09:48 pm

tags #B S Yediyurappa #Current Affairs #H D Kumaraswamy #India #Karnataka

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.