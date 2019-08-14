App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 07:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka govt transfers Rs 2,000 to account of one lakh farmers

The scheme of the government of India was aimed at providing financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year to eligible farmer families in three installments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

The Karnataka government on August 14 transferred Rs 2,000 to each of the bank account of one lakh farmers as part of its announcement to provide additional financial assistance from the state to the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme.

As soon as assuming charge as the Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa had announced that the state government would provide Rs 4,000 to every farmer covered under PM-Kisan scheme, in two installments, in addition to the Rs 6,000 by the central government.

On Wednesday, the first installment of Rs 2,000 of the state's incentive was remitted to each of the one lakh farmers' bank accounts via aadhaar-based direct benefit transfer (DBT).

"All the other eligible farmers under the scheme will be getting the first installment amount (Rs 2000) in the coming days," Yediyurappa said, adding that the next installment would be paid soon.

The Chief Minister claimed that no other state government in the country has taken a decision to give farmers additional benefits on its own under the PM-Kisan scheme.

"ours is a pro-farmer government," he added.

Details of the total of 44.93 lakh farmers from Karnataka have been sent to government of India to receive the financial benefit under the PM-Kisan scheme.

Of them, the Centre has approved 34.28 lakh farmers for giving financial benefit.

Karnataka government has earmarked Rs 2,200 crore for paying each farmer Rs 4,000 per year as additional financial assistance under the PM-KISAN scheme.

The state government has developed a web portalfruitspmk.karnataka.gov.in for maintenance of farmers'database.

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 07:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka #Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme

