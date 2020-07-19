App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2020 07:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka govt transfers Bengaluru civic body chief

According to a Government Order, Prasad will be in concurrent charge of the post of Principal Secretary in the Revenue Department and Disaster Management.

PTI

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the city, the Karnataka government on Saturday transferred the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner B H Anil Kumar and replaced him with Revenue Department Principal Secretary N Manjunatha Prasad.

According to a Government Order, Prasad will be in concurrent charge of the post of Principal Secretary in the Revenue Department and Disaster Management.

This is the second stint for Prasad in the BBMP.

Close

He was Commissioner of the city civic body before Anil Kumar.

Anil Kumar has been appointed the Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Public Enterprises replacing V Rashmi Mahesh.
First Published on Jul 18, 2020 04:34 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.