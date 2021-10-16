MARKET NEWS

Karnataka govt to decide on easing COVID curbs after consulting experts

"There will be a meeting with the experts on COVID-19 either tomorrow or the day after. If the norms have to be changed in the coming days, we will do it after seeking the opinion of experts," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters.

PTI
October 16, 2021 / 02:10 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File image)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File image)

The Karnataka government on Saturday said it will take a call on further relaxing the COVID-19 related restrictions after consulting the experts soon, in view of a substantial drop in cases in the state.

"There will be a meeting with the experts on COVID-19 either tomorrow or the day after. If the norms have to be changed in the coming days, we will do it after seeking the opinion of experts," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters.

He said there will be a comprehensive discussion on a range of issues from reopening of schools for all the classes to reopening all commercial establishments and movement of people in the border states.

After obtaining everyone's approval, an appropriate decision will be taken, Bommai said.

Underlining that COVID-19 cases have come down in the state and the infection rate is below one per cent, Bommai pointed out that the experts have cautioned against letting the guard down even if the cases have reduced.

According to the health department, the positivity rate on Friday was 0.5 per cent. To a query on the misuse of labour card, Bommai said the Centre has created a portal called E-Shrama. It has been created so that the real beneficiaries avail the benefit.

However, if there are such instances, then we will get the matter investigated and punish the guilty, he added.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka
first published: Oct 16, 2021 02:11 pm

