Karnataka govt to decide on easing COVID curbs after consulting experts

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File image)

The Karnataka government on Saturday said it will take a call on further relaxing the COVID-19 related restrictions after consulting the experts soon, in view of a substantial drop in cases in the state.

"There will be a meeting with the experts on COVID-19 either tomorrow or the day after. If the norms have to be changed in the coming days, we will do it after seeking the opinion of experts," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters.

He said there will be a comprehensive discussion on a range of issues from reopening of schools for all the classes to reopening all commercial establishments and movement of people in the border states.

After obtaining everyone's approval, an appropriate decision will be taken, Bommai said.

Underlining that COVID-19 cases have come down in the state and the infection rate is below one per cent, Bommai pointed out that the experts have cautioned against letting the guard down even if the cases have reduced.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

According to the health department, the positivity rate on Friday was 0.5 per cent. To a query on the misuse of labour card, Bommai said the Centre has created a portal called E-Shrama. It has been created so that the real beneficiaries avail the benefit.

However, if there are such instances, then we will get the matter investigated and punish the guilty, he added.