Karnataka govt to cut price of petrol, diesel by Rs 2/litre

Fuel prices increased further on September 17, taking price of petrol in Mumbai to Rs 89.44/litre
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has said that excise duty on petrol and diesel will be cut in the state and that prices of both fuels will fall by Rs 2 per litre as a result.
Poll-bound Rajasthan had earlier cut fuel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre, while Andhra Pradesh had brought them down by Rs 2 per litre. Fuel prices in West Bengal were cut by Re 1 per litre.
Petrol prices crossed Rs 82 per litre mark in Delhi with a jump of 15 paise per litre on September 17. The revised price for a litre of petrol was recorded at Rs 82.06 in the national capital.