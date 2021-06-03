Karnataka govt threatens JSW Steel with legal action over shortfall of oxygen supply

Oxygen Tanker | Representative image

Karnataka government has issued a notice to JSW Steel over inconsistency in the daily supply of 580 ton of liquid medical oxygen. In June 1 notice, the state asked JSW Steel to fulfil supply within 24 hours, threatening legal actions for non-compliance, CNBC reported.

Karnataka government reportedly said that JSW Steel's oxygen supply constitutes 70 percent of oxygen from plants in the state and oxygen shortfall is impacting COVID patients. It added that it has asked JSW Steel to create buffer stock of liquid medical oxygen for the state.

Responding to the notice, JSW said that it has been supplying around 25000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen to Karnataka from the JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works facility since March 2021. "In May 2021, we established a 1,000 oxygenated bed covid care facility next to our steel factory to help treat local coronavirus patients. We are supplying Oxygen to this hospital directly from our plant through a dedicated oxygen pipeline," the company said in a statement.

It further added that this pipeline caters to the oxygen requirement of upto 1000 Nm3/hour, which accounts for about 3,400 cylinders per day. "During the month of May 2021, there was an unexpected breakdown at one of our oxygen-producing units in Vijaynagar which caused certain disruptions in the supply of liquid medical oxygen. We are making extra efforts to recommence the unit and resume LMO supplies." JSW said.

According to a PTI report, The supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) under the central quota to Karnataka, to sustain Covid-19 patients on ventilators, has been way less than the demand of 1,200 tonnes daily.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

According to the data shared by the authorities, on May 30, the state received half of the requirement — 545.85 tonnes of oxygen with a shortfall of 654.15 tonnes. Besides, it received 791.85 tonnes on May 29, 686 tonnes on May 28, 730 tonnes on May 24.

Apart from the state oxygen-producing units, Karnataka is receiving oxygen from Tata Angul, Jamnagar and Rourkela Steel plant.

The Chief Minister has written to the Centre to increase the supply of oxygen and the High Court has also ordered the Centre to give Karnataka its share of liquid medical oxygen, an official told PTI.