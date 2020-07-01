Karnataka govt pulls up 9 private hospitals for refusing to admit man with COVID-19 symptoms

The Karnataka government on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to 9 private hospitals for allegedly refusing to admit a patient with COVID-19 symptoms. The 52-year-old patient reportedly died later.

"The patient succumbed due to denial of admission by 18 private hospitals. The patient's son and nephew took him to these hospitals after observing some symptoms. However, none of these hospitals admitted the patients under the pretext of unavailability of beds/ventilators," said the notice issued by the Commissioner of health and family welfare services.

"By denying the admission to the deceased patient, you are liable for legal action. You are required to reply to the show cause (notice) within 24 hours as to why action should not be initiated against you under the provisions of KMPE and State Disaster Management Act," the notice, addressed to the heads of nine private hospitals in Bengaluru, read.

The nine private hospitals are Fortis - Cunningham Road, Mahaveer Jain Hospital - Vasanth Nagar, Suguna Hospital - Rajajinagar, Manipal Hospital and Brindavan Hospital - Chamarajpet, Rangadorai Hospital - Chamarajpet, Vikram Hospital, Sakra Hospital and Bowring Hospital.

Denying treatment to a COVID patient amounts to the violation of Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act, 2017 (KPME).

Karnataka breached the 15,000-mark on June 30, with the state reporting 947 new cases and 20 related fatalities, taking the death toll to 246, the health department said.