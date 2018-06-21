App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka govt plans 'no parking space, no vehicle' policy to decongest Bengaluru

The proposal put forward by transport minister DC Thammanna is currently under consideration within the transport department and has no timeline set for implementation yet

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Bengaluru citizens will not be allowed to buy private cars if they do not own a space to park it in on their premises, if a proposal put forth by state transport minister DC Thammanna goes through.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the proposal is currently being discussed within the transport department and no timeline has been set to implement it.

"We see a lot of private vehicles being parked on roads, which is disrupting the traffic. Roads are meant for the public and do not belong to individuals. The department hopes the new rule will discourage people from purchasing new cars and opt for public transport such as BMTC and Metro," Thammanna was quoted as saying.

The transport minister told the newspaper that the rise in car ownership in Bengaluru was leading to a parking problem.

"We will create awareness before enacting the rule. I am sure people will accept it wholeheartedly as every car adds to pollution. Health is far more important than luxury," he said.

Bengaluru currently has around 15 lakh private cars, the daily reported, adding that the 10 regional transport offices in the city see 300-500 cars getting registered every day.

At the moment, no Indian city has a rule that makes it mandatory for people to own a parking spot before purchasing a vehicle.

In 2016, then union urban development minister Venkaiah Naidu had announced that the Centre would make parking space availability mandatory for buying vehicles. But the proposal was not carried forward.

"We will study the pros and cons of implementing the rule based on the experience of other cities. Though such a rule of restricting purchase of car is not in place anywhere in India, many cities are contemplating it. We too had discussions for quite some time over the issue," Transport Commissioner Naveen Raj Singh told the newspaper.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 04:00 pm

tags #Bengaluru #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka #policy #transport

