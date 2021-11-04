MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Karnataka govt issues notification reducing tax on diesel, petrol by Rs 7 per litre

The state government in a release claimed that Karnataka is the first state to reduce sales tax on petrol and diesel.

PTI
November 04, 2021 / 06:28 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Karnataka government on Thursday issued a notification reducing the price of diesel and petrol by Rs 7 per litre, following similar reduction of Rs 10 and Rs 5 respectively by the Centre.

The state government in a release claimed that Karnataka is the first state to reduce sales tax on petrol and diesel.

With this, diesel prices were reduced from Rs 104.50 on November 3 to Rs 85.03, which is a reduction of Rs 19.47.

Petrol prices were reduced from Rs 113.93 on November 3 to Rs 100.63, which is a reduction of Rs 13.30, the release said.

Karnataka’s share of Sales Tax on Petrol is reduced from 35 to 25.9 percent and that on Diesel has been reduced from 24 to 14.34 per cent, by virtue of today’s notification, it added.

Close

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday

Wednesday, 03rd November, 2021

Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    116
View more

Wednesday, 03rd November, 2021

Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    107
View more
Show

Related stories

Buckling under pressure, the central government on Wednesday had cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre to help bring down rates from their highest-ever levels, following which the state government had also announced its decision to reduce.

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state government had been contemplating reducing prices ever since fuel prices crossed the Rs 100 mark, and it may cause an estimated loss of Rs 2,100 crore to the state’s exchequer.

"After the central government’s decision to reduce fuel prices I spoke to the Union Finance and Home Minister and they expressed desire that the state slash the prices. I spoke to our senior officials and decided on it,” he added.
PTI
Tags: #Business #diesel #fuel #India #Karnataka #petrol
first published: Nov 4, 2021 06:28 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.