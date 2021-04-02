Karnataka govt issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines as cases spike - Check details here

Representative image

The Karnataka government on April 2 issued a fresh set of COVID-19 guidelines in view of the coronavirus case spike, which will be in force till April 20, 2021. Karnataka added 4,991 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours alone, taking the COVID-19 tally to over one million.

As per the notification released by the Karnataka government, schools will be shut for Classes 6 to 9, and gyms and swimming pools will remain closed too. Additionally, rallies and dharnas have been prohibited in the state.

Here’s a complete list of the new COVID-19 guidelines for Karnataka.

Schools will remain shut for Classes 6 to 9. However, students of Classes 10, 11, and 12 can continue in the existing mode, although their in-person attendance will not be mandatory.

Classes of higher and professional courses will be suspended, with the exception of classes due for Board/University examinations and of Health Sciences.

Boarding schools and residential hostels will be closed, except for students of Classes 10, 11, and 12 and for students of higher and professional courses appearing in Board/University examination and Health Sciences.

In Apartment complexes, common facilities like gym, party hall, club house, swimming pool, etc. will remain closed.

Gyms and swimming pools across the state will remain closed.

Rallies, dharnas, etc will not be allowed for any reason.

Number of persons inside a public transport vehicle shall not exceed its seating capacity.

In the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalburgi, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar, and Dharwad, cinema halls will be allowed to operate with alternate seating arrangement, which will be subject to a maximum of 50 percent seating of the hall’s seating capacity.

In the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalburgi, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar, and Dharwad, the number of customers allowed inside pubs, bars, clubs, and restaurants shall not exceed 50 percent of the seating capacity.