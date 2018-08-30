Karnataka govt employees may soon be forced to send their children to govt schools

The Karnataka government is considering making it compulsory for all state officials to send their children to government schools, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The aim is to boost the quality of education and improve facilities offered in these institutions by making the officials 'stakeholders' in them, the newspaper quoted state minister for primary education N Mahesh as saying.

The HD Kumaraswamy government's decision is based on a September 2017 report about how to encourage enrollment in government schools.

The report, submitted by the Kannada Development Authority (KDA), suggested that "those who draw a salary from the government have to mandatorily send their children to government schools and not private ones. And there should be a provision to punish those who flout this rule".

However, before actually proposing the policy, the state is looking at the legal implications it may have.

According to Mahesh, the ministry has sought legal opinion to ensure that it does not go against some judgments of the Supreme Court, where it held that "state governments cannot dictate choice of school of the children."

The state government is also looking at different ways in which it can overcome this, in case it is necessary, Mahesh said.

The report of a survey conducted in 2017-18 by the Department of Public Instruction, seen by HT, states that here are 5,525 government primary schools in the state that have requested for funds to completely reconstruct their buildings.