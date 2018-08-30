App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka govt employees may soon be forced to send their children to govt schools

The aim is to boost the quality of education and improve facilities offered in these institutions by making the officials 'stakeholders' in them

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Karnataka government is considering making it compulsory for all state officials to send their children to government schools, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The aim is to boost the quality of education and improve facilities offered in these institutions by making the officials 'stakeholders' in them, the newspaper quoted state minister for primary education N Mahesh as saying.

The HD Kumaraswamy government's decision is based on a September 2017 report about how to encourage enrollment in government schools.

The report, submitted by the Kannada Development Authority (KDA), suggested that "those who draw a salary from the government have to mandatorily send their children to government schools and not private ones. And there should be a provision to punish those who flout this rule".

related news

However, before actually proposing the policy, the state is looking at the legal implications it may have.

According to Mahesh, the ministry has sought legal opinion to ensure that it does not go against some judgments of the Supreme Court, where it held that "state governments cannot dictate choice of school of the children."

The state government is also looking at different ways in which it can overcome this, in case it is necessary, Mahesh said.

The report of a survey conducted in 2017-18 by the Department of Public Instruction, seen by HT, states that here are 5,525 government primary schools in the state that have requested for funds to completely reconstruct their buildings.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 01:12 pm

tags #education #HD Kumaraswamy #India #Karnataka

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.