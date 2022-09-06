English
    Karnataka govt eases process of allotting industrial land up to 10 acres

    The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) has now introduced the "Ease of Land Allotment" system, according to which allotment of industrial land up to 10 acres need not come before the mandatory Land Audit Committee (LAC).

    September 06, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST
    Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

    The Karnataka government has eased the process of allotting industrial land up to 10 acres.

    The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) has now introduced the "Ease of Land Allotment" system, according to which allotment of industrial land up to 10 acres need not come before the mandatory Land Audit Committee (LAC).

    Such investment proposals can now be directly presented before the State Level Clearance Committee, officials said on Tuesday citing the order issued recently by the Industries Department.

    This means, an application of an investor or industrialist wanting up to 10 acres will directly come before the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee headed by the Large & Medium Industries minister, skipping the LAC, which results in speedier allotment of industrial land, officials said.

    The state government has issued this order to emphasise transparency and to facilitate 'Ease of Doing Business' by simplifying the approval system", Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh R Niran said.

    "With this order, investment proposals will be able to get approved quickly and one need not wait for months together for LAC clearances. This will help all sectors including small, micro, and medium entrepreneurs he said.

    Many industrial associations had petitioned the government for the change and simplification of the procedure while allotting industrial land by the KIADB, the government's industrial land allotment agency, a Department statement said.

    I should thank Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for understanding the needs of investors and allowing us to make amendments in the land allotment procedures, Nirani said.
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #industrial land #Karnataka
    first published: Sep 6, 2022 02:28 pm
