172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|karnataka-govt-doctors-threaten-to-go-on-strike-from-september-15-5813081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 03:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka: Govt doctors threaten to go on strike from September 15

"There is disparity in our pay scale compared to the doctors in the Medical Education Department. We want that we should get pay equal to the doctors in the MED or on par with the Central Government Health Scheme scale," Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association president Dr G A Srinivas told PTI.

PTI

Government doctors in Karnataka have threatened to go on strike from September 15 if their demand for salaries on par with the Central Government Health Scheme scale were not met.

"There is disparity in our pay scale compared to the doctors in the Medical Education Department. We want that we should get pay equal to the doctors in the MED or on par with the Central Government Health Scheme scale," Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association president Dr G A Srinivas told PTI.

He also said the association had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Health Minister B Sriramulu, adding they asked us to keep these demands on hold for sometime in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Close

According to Dr Srinivas, there are over 4,000 doctors associated with the KGMOA.

The KGMOA is also upset that many government hospitals do not have adequate facilities.
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 03:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.