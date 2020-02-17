Karnataka govt announces 25% reservation for women in police recruitment

The announcement was made as part of the Governor Vajubhai Vala’s speech to the joint sitting of the Legislative Assembly and the Council
The Karnataka government on February 17 announced 25 percent reservation for women in police recruitment.
News18 reported that the announcement was made as part of the Governor Vajubhai Vala’s speech to the joint sitting of the Legislative Assembly and the Council.
The Karnataka Assembly session commenced with the Governor’s address on February 17 and it will conclude on February 20.
First Published on Feb 17, 2020 12:22 pm