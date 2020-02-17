App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka govt announces 25% reservation for women in police recruitment

The announcement was made as part of the Governor Vajubhai Vala’s speech to the joint sitting of the Legislative Assembly and the Council

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Karnataka government on February 17 announced 25 percent reservation for women in police recruitment.

News18 reported that the announcement was made as part of the Governor Vajubhai Vala’s speech to the joint sitting of the Legislative Assembly and the Council.

The Karnataka Assembly session commenced with the Governor’s address on February 17 and it will conclude on February 20.

Close
(This story will be updated when more details are available)

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 12:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka #Police

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.