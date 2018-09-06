App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 08:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka government introduces new rules to curb 'ad-hoc' foreign trips of officials

According to the new rules, the bureaucrats will have to explain the reasons behind their trip and explain how a particular trip will benefit the administration.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Moneycontrol News

The Karnataka government through a notification dated August 28, 2018, has made it mandatory for bureaucrats travelling abroad, to take clearances from the heads of departments, including ministers and/or the Chief Minister.

As per a report in The Times of India, Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar was quoted as saying, “In some cases, the plans of bureaucrats were bypassing the department of personnel and administration and there were concerns over such trips. Hence, we’ve issued new regulations.”

According to the new rules, the bureaucrats will have to explain the reasons behind their trip and explain how a particular trip will benefit the administration. Even if they are travelling as a part of a larger delegation or an All-India services team, clearance from the External Affairs Ministry is mandatory.

Also, the expenses for travelling, boarding, lodging, and accepting gifts from foreign delegates must be done in coordination with the Union Home Ministry.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 08:39 pm

