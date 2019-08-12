Karnataka floods: CM Yediyurappa hopes situation in flood-hit areas will be normal in 4-6 days

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on August 12 expressed hope that the situation in flood-ravaged parts of the state will be back to normal in four to six days as there had been a let-up in the rains.

The chief minister also expressed confidence of cooperation from the Centre in taking up relief measures, by releasing funds.

"By God's grace, since yesterday and day before rains have reduced. There was also fear that there will be heavy rains in Bengaluru. That kind of situation is not to be seen. So by God's grace there is some relief," Yediyurappa said.

"I expect that the situation will be back to normal in four to six days," he told reporters here before travelling to Mangaluru.

Yediyurappa is touring flood affected areas of Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru districts on August 12 to oversee the rescue and relief works and will also hold meetings with officials there.

He will tour Shivamogga and neighbouring areas on August 13.

The Chief Minister also thanked former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, CLP leader Siddaramaiah and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy for their cooperation.

Meanwhile, the state government has requested the Centre to immediately release Rs 3,000 crore.

"If we total all districts, the loss will be around Rs 40,000 to 50,000 crore. We have requested (the Centre) to release Rs 3,000 crore immediately," Yediyurappa said.

"As Union Home Minister himself has assessed the situation, also Finance Minister has seen the situation... Im going to Delhi on August 16, so by then if Rs 3,000 crore is released, we can start giving relief to those who have lost houses and others. I'm confident of the Centre's cooperation," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had conducted aerial surveys of flood affected areas of North Karnataka on Sunday and Saturday respectively.

A total of 2,694 villages in eighty-six taluks of 17 districts in Karnataka have been affected due to floods and rains.

According to information available from the state government, the death toll is 42 so far, while 12 were missing.