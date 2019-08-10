Karnataka flood situation remains grim, most rivers in spate

With no let-up in rains, the flood situation in Karnataka remained grim on Saturday as most of the rivers in the state were in spate.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa asked people of the state not to worry as relief measures were his government's top priority.

He also said the Centre was monitoring the situation.

"Relief and rehabilitation work is our top priority. Farmers and people need not have to worry," Yediyurappa told reporters here.

So far 12 people have died in flood and rain-related incidents in the state.

The chief minister had on Friday announced a compensation of Rs five lakh each to the families of those killed in the flood and rain related incidents.

As an instant relief, the finance department has released Rs 100 crore towards flood relief.

According to an official release, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would visit areas affected by floods and rains to assess the prevailing situation, on Saturday.

Besides Belagavi, the affected districts are Bagaklote, Vijayapura, Raichur, Yadgir, Gadag, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Hubballi-Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu.

The backwaters of Tungabhadra flooded parts of Davangere district blocking many roads.

Landslides were reported near Maranahalli in Sakaleshpur, said official sources.

Vehicles moving towards Dhramastala and Mangaluru were turned back to Sakaleshpur fearing further landslide.

The entire Pane Mangaluru village in Dakshina Kannada district was inundated by the swollen Netravati river, they said.

According to reports, several houses in bantwal in that district, including that of former Union Minister Janardhan Pujari, were inundated.

However, he and his family members were rescued.

Four helicopters have been pressed into service in wort-hit areas.