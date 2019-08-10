App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2019 11:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka flood situation remains grim, most rivers in spate

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa asked people of the state not to worry as relief measures were his government's top priority.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With no let-up in rains, the flood situation in Karnataka remained grim on Saturday as most of the rivers in the state were in spate.

He also said the Centre was monitoring the situation.

"Relief and rehabilitation work is our top priority. Farmers and people need not have to worry," Yediyurappa told reporters here.

So far 12 people have died in flood and rain-related incidents in the state.

The chief minister had on Friday announced a compensation of Rs five lakh each to the families of those killed in the flood and rain related incidents.

As an instant relief, the finance department has released Rs 100 crore towards flood relief.

According to an official release, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would visit areas affected by floods and rains to assess the prevailing situation, on Saturday.

Besides Belagavi, the affected districts are Bagaklote, Vijayapura, Raichur, Yadgir, Gadag, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Hubballi-Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu.

The backwaters of Tungabhadra flooded parts of Davangere district blocking many roads.

Landslides were reported near Maranahalli in Sakaleshpur, said official sources.

Vehicles moving towards Dhramastala and Mangaluru were turned back to Sakaleshpur fearing further landslide.

The entire Pane Mangaluru village in Dakshina Kannada district was inundated by the swollen Netravati river, they said.

According to reports, several houses in bantwal in that district, including that of former Union Minister Janardhan Pujari, were inundated.

However, he and his family members were rescued.

Four helicopters have been pressed into service in wort-hit areas.

Officials said the civil defence volunteers carried out 36 sorties in the last six hours in three boats and rescued 270 people and 43 cattles.

First Published on Aug 10, 2019 11:38 am

tags #India #Karnataka flood

