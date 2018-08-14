Karnataka farmer writes to CM Kumaraswamy, declines loan waiver: Report

A farmer in the Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district has declined his loan waiver and sent a letter to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, according to a report by The Times of India.

The farmer has asked the chief minister to look into the problems faced by the farming industry instead of opting for a one-time solution of loan.

MH Amaranath (45) is an art graduate, and owns 11 acres of farmland in the Mudigere district.

Growing black pepper, coffee and other crops, he had taken a loan of Rs 4 lakh from a private bank. He told the newspaper that the loan waiver was hurting his self-respect, which is why he decided to write the letter.

"I don’t know other farmer’s opinion on the issue," Amaranath said.

Amaranath informed the District Administration and the Karnataka Government of his decision to refuse the waiver, and further suggested that the chief minister should announce schemes such as ‘GiveItUp LPG Subsidy’ so that affluent families could voluntarily refuse the subsidised refills, the report suggests.

Amaranath stated that Kumaraswamy government’s scheme of waiving off loans up to Rs 1 lakh hurt the farmers who have enough self-worth to repay their loans even in times of crisis and suggested the scheme to be transferred to less fortunate families.

According to the report, drawing the government’s attention to issues such as fake fertilisers and pesticides, unscientific support pricing and a flawed crop insurance scheme, Amaranath said: “For example, Rs 7,000 was deducted from my loan account as premium for the crop insurance scheme last year. But I haven't received a rupee in claims though I lost the black pepper crop. The chief minister must iron out such wrinkles.”