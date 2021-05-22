Karnataka extends lockdown till June 7: Check what's allowed, what isn't

The Karnataka government had imposed strict restrictions starting May 10 when COVID-19 cases and deaths did not abate (Image: AFP)

The Karnataka government has extended the statewide lockdown for two weeks from May 24 to June 7 in a bid to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The stringent restrictions were already in place since May 10 and were slated to end on May 24.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the decision was taken after a meeting with senior ministers, chief secretary and other officials. "Heeding to the suggestions of experts, we have decided to extend the stringent restriction from May 24 to June 7," he said.

Yediyurappa further said that current lockdown guidelines would continue without any change. However, in Bengaluru and surrounding areas, the restrictions would be stringent as a section of people were seen roaming around even after 10 am.

Take a look at what's allowed and what isn't during the lockdown in Karnataka:

> People are allowed to make purchases of essentials between 6 am and 10 am.

> For ticket holders of scheduled train and flights, commutation using taxis, cab booked via aggregators, metro rail services and auto-rickshaws would be permitted.

> Takeaway is allowed from standalone liquor shops from 6 am to 10 am.

> Construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors can function.

> Marriages are permitted with a maximum of 50 people, funerals with 5 people.

> Hotels, pubs, restaurants and eateries will remain shut. However, home deliveries are permitted.

> Milk booths are allowed from 6 am to 6 pm.

> Inter-state and intra-state movement of passenger vehicles will be permitted.

> Banks, insurance offices and ATM will remain functional.

> Delivery of all items through e-commerce and home delivery will continue.

> Selected central, state and local government offices which are involved in essential services including healthcare and other frontline work will remain open.

> Schools, colleges, educational/coaching institutions will remain shut.

> Cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadia, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, entertainment parks, clubs, theatres, bars and auditoriums and assembly halls will remain closed.

> All places of worship will remain closed for public. All forms of social, political, religious and other gatherings are also prohibited.

The government had imposed strict restrictions from May 10 when the COVID-19 cases and fatalities did not abate.

On May 21, Karnataka reported 32,218 new infections and 353 fatalities, taking the total infections and deaths due to COVID to 23.67 lakh and 24,207, respectively. Karnataka has 5.14 lakh active cases. The cases have subsided from over 50,000 cases a day last month to 32,218 on May 21.