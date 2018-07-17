Karnataka expats in Saudi Arabia feel the pinch of family tax

Indian immigrants, especially from Karnataka, have been hit hard by the new 'family tax' system that was introduced by the Saudi Arabian government in July 2017.

This tax system directs every employed person in Saudi Arabia to pay a fee of 100 Riyals each per month. Additionally, this tax will be increased by 100 Riyals every year; it will go up to 200 Riyals this month.

Working in Gulf countries was seen as rewarding and many Indian families, mostly from Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu and Bhatkal, migrated to Saudi Arabia. Thousands of families from India are now working/ living there.

With the introduction of the new tax system, an Indian family with a wife and two dependent children should be paying 300 Riyals as a dependent fee. This is hugely burdening and a majority of the Indian families are returning or sending their dependents back to India.

Few estimates show that the returning families are either from the middle or low-income group. The families are struggling to build their lives again from scratch and hope the Karnataka government will help and support them.

The government has raised the issue with the Saudi government but as this is just not an Indian- specific issue, it needs a special attention with the resident Indian community as it would affect all expats equally.

Few companies have stepped forward to compensate their employees for the dependent fee but most people have to it pay it themselves.

Post the fall of crude oil price, job security is also a major concern.