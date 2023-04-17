English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP names 10 more Karnataka candidates, fields Limbavali's wife

    The BJP dropped its seasoned leader Arvind Limbavali from Mahadevapura constituency but, in an apparent bid to placate him, has fielded his wife Manula Aravind Limbavali.

    PTI
    April 17, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The BJP on Monday released its third list of 10 candidates for the Karnataka assembly polls and fielded its state general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai from Hubli-Dharwad Central, a seat held by veteran Jagadish Shettar who has joined the Congress after being denied a ticket by the ruling party.

    The BJP dropped its seasoned leader Arvind Limbavali from Mahadevapura constituency but, in an apparent bid to placate him, has fielded his wife Manula Aravind Limbavali.

    The BJP has so far named 222 candidates for the May 10 polls to the 224-member assembly. The last date for filing nominations is April 20.

    PTI
    Tags: #BJP #candidates list #Karnataka Elections 2023
    first published: Apr 17, 2023 06:47 pm