Karnataka Election LIVE: Kumaraswamy meets Sonia, Rahul Gandhi; says portfolios to be finalised tomorrow

May 21, 2018 10:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
* Polling for two assembly constituencies has been postponed to 28th May, 2018
|BJP
|INC
|JD(S)+
|OTHERS
|W+L / Total
|Karnataka Elections
|104
|78
|38
|2
|222 / 224
* Polling for two assembly constituencies has been postponed to 28th May, 2018
highlights
Karnataka to have nine by-elections in the coming months
Congress did not stake claim in Goa, Manipur
Amit Shah: Congress crossed all limits in the Karnataka election
BJP national president Amit Shah is addressing a press conference
All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha demand Home Ministry for Veerashaiva leader
Congress, JD(S) drawing up a Common Minimum Programme
Congress leaders brief Rahul Gandhi ahead of meeting with Kumaraswamy
Rahul Gandhi meets senior party leaders before Kumaraswamy visit
BJP now down to 272 Lok Sabha seats from 2014 tally of 282
Key developments
Congress could get 20 portfolios; JD(S) could get finance, PWD
Kumaraswamy to meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi today
MK Stalin, Kumaraswamy on same page over Cauvery
Kumaraswamy hits back at Rajinikanth for comments on Cauvery issue
BS Yeddyurappa resigns, promises 28 on 28 seats in Lok Sabha
Supreme Court turns down Congress plea, Bopaiah to remain pro-tem Speaker
Laughter in courtroom as judge tells a witty joke
BJP's KG Bopaiah to be pro tem speaker for floor test
Siddaramaiah leaves for Hyderabad, to escort MLAs back
JD(S), CPI hail SC order on floor test, say BJP can't prove majority
Congress stakes claim to form government in Goa, submits letter to Guv
Yeddyurappa reacts to Supreme Court order
Key points from Supreme Court order
Yeddyurappa places in Supreme Court letters sent to Governor
SC orders floor test to be held at 4.00 pm on Saturday
Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri has said, 'floor test seems to be the best option.'
SC hearing on Congress plea begins
BS Yeddyurappa faces first big test in Supreme Court hearing
Congress MLAs reach Hyderabad hotel
6 precedents where alliance was called to form govt: Singhvi in SC
Senior IAS, IPS officers changed in reshuffle as Yeddyurappa assumes office
Signatures of several Congress MLAs in letter to Guv forged: BJP
Opposition Congress to meet Manipur Guv, stake claim to form government
Congress, JD(S) lawmakers to be put up together in Hyderabad
Congress MLAs take a bus after aviation authorities deny permission for flight: Report
Goa Governor confirms appointment with Congress tomorrow at 11:30 am
Goa Congress: The state is leaderless, we want to form the government as single-largest party
Congress to stake claim in Goa, parade MLAs to Raj Bhavan
Congress-JD(S) move new plea in SC seeking stay on Anglo-Indian MLA nomination
Yeddyurappa's fate sealed in his letter to Guv: P Chidambaram
Yeddyurappa govt will fulfil people's aspirations: Amit Shah
100 percent sure of winning vote of confidence: Yeddyurappa
Mayawati hits out at BJP
Ram Jethmalani moves SC against Karnataka Guv's decision
CM Yeddyurappa announces farm loan waiver
BS Yeddyurappa has been sworn-in as Karnataka’s chief minister by Governor Vajubhai Vala.
Quick read: Supreme Court order in 5 points
SC asks Centre to place before it communications sent by Yeddyurappa to Governor
SC take up matter again on Friday
Cannot injunct a party that we cannot summon: SC
SC refuses to stay Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in, but will keep it subject to case outcome
3 missing MLAs alarms Congress-JD(S)
DK Shivakumar: There is a plan to safeguard our MLAs
Governor has no option but to invite JD(S)-Cong coalition to form govt: Congress
HD Deve Gowda meets Congress leaders in Bengaluru
BJP legislative party meeting at 10.30 a.m tomorrow in Bengaluru.
CPI(M) comes out in support of Congress-JD(S) alliance
Congress draws parallels between Goa, Manipur and Karnataka
I'll be King, not kingmaker: Kumaraswamy had said before polls
The chequered history of Congress-JD(S) alliances
Siddaramaiah's overconfidence cost us: Shivakumar
BS Yeddyurappa: Will stake claim to form government
Siddaramaiah submits resignation to Governor
BJP reaches out to JD(S)
JD(S): Congress offered Kumaraswamy to be CM, we have accepted it
Yeddyurappa: Welcome mandate of the people, will wait for final figures
BS Yeddyurappa seeks appointment with Governor
Congress reaching out to an independent candidate, to bolster stupport
In 5 points: Janata Dal (Secular) has agreed to support the Congress
JD(S) agrees to side with Congress
BS Yeddyurappa wins Shikaripura by more than 35,000 votes
'Others' on the winning path
It's not yet over
BJP leading in 6/8 bellwether seats
Bellwether seat: Shirahatti
Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra leading in Varuna
Janata Dal (Secular)’s HD Kumaraswamy leading in both constituencies
Siddaramaiah trails in Chamundeshwari by more than 17,000 votes
Siddaramaiah trailing in both Chamundeshwari, Badami
Janata Dal (Secular) holding on to Old Mysuru region, denting Congress
Siddaramaiah leads in Badami, trails in Chamundeshwari
Counting begins for 222 seats
Heavy security deployed in Bengaluru
The Lingayat votes factor: Who will benefit?
Counting procedure and when to expect the initial trends
Winner of assembly polls will form next government in Centre: Baba Ramdev
Siddaramaiah to toe Congress line if party picks Dalit candidate for CM post
Karnataka CEO dismisses reports of postal ballot recovery from Badami
Results for 222/224 seats to be declared today
State polls most expensive ever in terms of expenditure by parties and candidates: Survey
What AI-based analytics, unconventional pollsters are predicting
Exit polls give BJP the edge, Congress close second
Record voter in state, Bengaluru falls behind
Key developments:
# Swearing-in to be held at around 2.00 pm on Wednesday, May 23.
# Kumaraswamy met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at their residence in Delhi today.
# Congress party to hold legislative meet tomorrow and finalise portfolios
# Sonia, Rahul to attend swearing in ceremony, among other Opposition leaders including CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury.
# The Congress has proposed for two deputy chief ministers.
# Congress’ G Parameshwara is front runner for deputy CM’s post.
# Kumaraswamy may begin term with small cabinet initially, reports suggest.
# Kumaraswamy visited temples in Holenarasipura in Haasan district today.
# Congress and the JD(S) MLAs will remain confined to their hotels till floor test.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka CM designate HD Kumaraswamy on May 23, ANI reported.
Karnataka to have nine by-elections in the coming months
In the next few months, nine bypolls will be conducted in the state since candidates from the state legislative council and Members of Parliament have won assembly seats.
CM designate HD Kumaraswamy on the question of Deputy CM: Rahul Ji cleared the modalities to be done, he has given permission to Karnataka General Secretary KC Venugopal to discuss all those matters and finalise everything. Local leaders and he will sit together tomorrow to finalise things.
Had the MLAs had not been kept in five star hotels, the result would have been very different: Amit Shah
Meanwhile, HD Kumaraswamy has arrived in Delhi. He will be heading straight to 12 Tughlaq Lane, to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
Amit Shah: History shows misuse of Article 356 was done most number of times by the Congress party.
Congress did not stake claim in Goa, Manipur
In both, Goa and Manipur, Congress despite being the single largest party, had not staked claims, so the Governor invited us on both occasions: Amit Shah
BS Yeddyurappa never asked for seven-day time from the Governor. This is a false news spread by the media. Congress lawyer lied before the Supreme Court: BJP national president Amit Shah in Delhi.
Amit Shah on united opposition: The so-called third front is nothing new. I know all (political) players like Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav. They were against us in 2014 and would be against us in 2019, but BJP will win with an even bigger margin.
Amit Shah: Congress crossed all limits in the Karnataka election
In 13 seats, BJP lost with a margin which was even less than NOTA: Amit Shah
Amit Shah: It was not a 'confused' mandate since we were short of just seven seats.
Amit Shah questions Congress’ victory celebration. 'More than half of their ministers lost their seat. Are they celebrating that? Siddaramaiah lost from one constituency. Are they celebrating that?,' Shah said.
'From 122 seats, Congress' seats have gone down to less than 78 seats. Why is Congress celebrating? How is JD(S) celebrating by winning 37 seats?,' Shah added.
I would like to congratulate the people of Karnataka for making us victorious. We were the single largest party and we improved the vote share and the seats. Our tally increased from 40 to 104. Congress government was a failure in Karnataka and that was our main issue in the state polls: BJP national president Amit Shah
‘BJP has emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka. I want to thank the BJP workers for their work in Karnataka elections,’ BJP national president Amit Shah said while addressing a press conference in Delhi.
Congress' aim is to oust PM Modi from power: AK Antony
Senior Congress leader AK Antony has said his party's aim was to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power by joining hands with secular parties, adding that the Congress-JD(S) combine in Karnataka was a step in this direction, according to a PTI report.
The former defence minister alleged that Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala had invited the BJP to form the government in the southern state on the instructions of Modi, though the Congress-JD(S) combine had more MLAs and vote share than the saffron party.
"The Congress-JD(S) combine in Karnataka is the beginning of the party's aim to oust Narendra Modi (who is butchering democracy) from power by including secular parties," he said.
All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha demand Home Ministry portfolio for Veerashaiva leader
The All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha has written to HD Kumaraswamy, demanding Congress’ Shamanuru Shivashankarappa, a Veerashaiva leader be made as the Home Minister in the new cabinet. The organisation has also demanded that five other leaders from the Veerashaivas be made ministers in the new government, according to media reports.