Karnataka Election LIVE: Kumaraswamy meets Sonia, Rahul Gandhi; says portfolios to be finalised tomorrow

Key developments:

# Swearing-in to be held at around 2.00 pm on Wednesday, May 23.

# Kumaraswamy met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at their residence in Delhi today.

# Congress party to hold legislative meet tomorrow and finalise portfolios

# Sonia, Rahul to attend swearing in ceremony, among other Opposition leaders including CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury.

# The Congress has proposed for two deputy chief ministers.

# Congress’ G Parameshwara is front runner for deputy CM’s post.

# Kumaraswamy may begin term with small cabinet initially, reports suggest.

# Kumaraswamy visited temples in Holenarasipura in Haasan district today.

# Congress and the JD(S) MLAs will remain confined to their hotels till floor test.