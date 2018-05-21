App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
  • KarnatakaRESULTS
    BJP 104
    INC 78
    JD(S)+ 38
    OTHERS 2
    W+L / Total 222 / 224Details »

* Polling for two assembly constituencies has been postponed to 28th May, 2018

May 21, 2018 10:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka Election LIVE: Kumaraswamy meets Sonia, Rahul Gandhi; says portfolios to be finalised tomorrow

HD Kumaraswamy is expected to be sworn-in as Karnataka's chief minister on Wednesday. A floor test to prove majority will be held on Thursday, Kumaraswamy has said.

highlights

  • May 21, 10:38 PM (IST)

    Key developments:

    # Swearing-in to be held at around 2.00 pm on Wednesday, May 23.

    # Kumaraswamy met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at their residence in Delhi today.

    # Congress party to hold legislative meet tomorrow and finalise portfolios

    # Sonia, Rahul to attend swearing in ceremony, among other Opposition leaders including CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury.

    #  The Congress has proposed for two deputy chief ministers.

    # Congress’ G Parameshwara is front runner for deputy CM’s post.

    # Kumaraswamy may begin term with small cabinet initially, reports suggest.

    # Kumaraswamy visited temples in Holenarasipura in Haasan district today.

    # Congress and the JD(S) MLAs will remain confined to their hotels till floor test.

  • May 21, 09:38 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 08:33 PM (IST)

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka CM designate HD Kumaraswamy on May 23, ANI reported.

  • May 21, 08:05 PM (IST)

    Karnataka to have nine by-elections in the coming months

    In the next few months, nine bypolls will be conducted in the state since candidates from the state legislative council and Members of Parliament have won assembly seats.

    Click here to read more on the story. 

  • May 21, 07:50 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 07:38 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 07:32 PM (IST)

    CM designate HD Kumaraswamy on the question of Deputy CM: Rahul Ji cleared the modalities to be done, he has given permission to Karnataka General Secretary KC Venugopal to discuss all those matters and finalise everything. Local leaders and he will sit together tomorrow to finalise things.

  • May 21, 06:49 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 06:24 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 05:30 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 05:30 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 05:29 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 04:46 PM (IST)

    Had the MLAs had not been kept in five star hotels, the result would have been very different: Amit Shah

  • May 21, 04:43 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 04:42 PM (IST)

    Meanwhile, HD Kumaraswamy has arrived in Delhi. He will be heading straight to 12 Tughlaq Lane, to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

  • May 21, 04:38 PM (IST)

  • May 21, 04:37 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah: History shows misuse of Article 356 was done most number of times by the Congress party.

  • May 21, 04:31 PM (IST)

    Congress did not stake claim in Goa, Manipur

    In both, Goa and Manipur, Congress despite being the single largest party, had not staked claims, so the Governor invited us on both occasions: Amit Shah

  • May 21, 04:25 PM (IST)

    BS Yeddyurappa never asked for seven-day time from the Governor. This is a false news spread by the media. Congress lawyer lied before the Supreme Court: BJP national president Amit Shah in Delhi.

  • May 21, 04:23 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah on united opposition: The so-called third front is nothing new. I know all (political) players like Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav. They were against us in 2014 and would be against us in 2019, but BJP will win with an even bigger margin.

  • May 21, 04:21 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah: Congress crossed all limits in the Karnataka election

  • May 21, 04:18 PM (IST)

    In 13 seats, BJP lost with a margin which was even less than NOTA: Amit Shah

  • May 21, 04:14 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah: It was not a 'confused' mandate since we were short of just seven seats.

  • May 21, 04:12 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah questions Congress’ victory celebration. 'More than half of their ministers lost their seat. Are they celebrating that? Siddaramaiah lost from one constituency. Are they celebrating that?,' Shah said.

    'From 122 seats, Congress' seats have gone down to less than 78 seats. Why is Congress celebrating? How is JD(S) celebrating by winning 37 seats?,' Shah added.

  • May 21, 04:10 PM (IST)

    I would like to congratulate the people of Karnataka for making us victorious. We were the single largest party and we improved the vote share and the seats. Our tally increased from 40 to 104. Congress government was a failure in Karnataka and that was our main issue in the state polls: BJP national president Amit Shah

  • May 21, 04:07 PM (IST)

    ‘BJP has emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka. I want to thank the BJP workers for their work in Karnataka elections,’ BJP national president Amit Shah said while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

  • May 21, 04:07 PM (IST)

  • May 21, 04:02 PM (IST)

    Congress' aim is to oust PM Modi from power: AK Antony

    Senior Congress leader AK Antony has said his party's aim was to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power by joining hands with secular parties, adding that the Congress-JD(S) combine in Karnataka was a step in this direction, according to a PTI report.

    The former defence minister alleged that Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala had invited the BJP to form the government in the southern state on the instructions of Modi, though the Congress-JD(S) combine had more MLAs and vote share than the saffron party.

    "The Congress-JD(S) combine in Karnataka is the beginning of the party's aim to oust Narendra Modi (who is butchering democracy) from power by including secular parties," he said.

  • May 21, 03:54 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 03:49 PM (IST)

    All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha demand Home Ministry portfolio for Veerashaiva leader

    The All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha has written to HD Kumaraswamy, demanding Congress’ Shamanuru Shivashankarappa, a Veerashaiva leader be made as the Home Minister in the new cabinet. The organisation has also demanded that five other leaders from the Veerashaivas be made ministers in the new government, according to media reports.

