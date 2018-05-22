App
  • KarnatakaRESULTS
    BJP 104
    INC 78
    JD(S)+ 38
    OTHERS 2
    W+L / Total 222 / 224Details »

* Polling for two assembly constituencies has been postponed to 28th May, 2018

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 22, 2018 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka Election LIVE: Deputy CM, Speaker’s post likely for Congress

HD Kumaraswamy is expected to be sworn-in as Karnataka's chief minister on Wednesday. A floor test to prove majority will be held on Thursday, Kumaraswamy has said.

highlights

  • May 22, 03:10 PM (IST)
  • May 22, 03:02 PM (IST)
  • May 22, 02:39 PM (IST)

    Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to visit Bengaluru, congratulate Kumaraswamy

    The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would visit Bengaluru today to congratulate JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, who is slated to be sworn in as Karnataka Chief Minister tomorrow, his office said.

    Rao would leave for the Karnataka capital this evening, and return here tonight itself in view of "important engagements" tomorrow, an official statement said here, according to a PTI report.

    Rao had recently met JDS supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy to promote his proposal of forging a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front at the national level. He had also announced his support to the JD(S) for the Karnataka Assembly polls.

  • May 22, 02:29 PM (IST)

    Karnataka MLC polls, counting on June 11

    Tenure of 11 members of the Karnataka Legislative Council will end on June 17. New members will have to file nominations by May 31, while the polling will happen on June 11. Counting will happen at 5.00 pm on June 11, immediately after the polling concludes, according to a release by the PIB.

  • May 22, 02:22 PM (IST)

    'Congress more dangerous than BJP': Kumaraswamy in interview 2 months before polls

    Karnataka’s Chief Minister-designate, HD Kumaraswamy, in an interview just two months before the Karnataka elections, had said that the Congress is more dangerous than the BJP while responding to a question about an allegation made by Rahul Gandhi, where he called JD(S) the ‘B’ team of BJP.

    Nevertheless, Congress and JD(S) came together for a post-election alliance to ensure BJP is out of power after a roller-coaster of an election that left the BJP eight seats shy of a majority.

    Read the full story here.

  • May 22, 02:18 PM (IST)
  • May 22, 12:57 PM (IST)
  • May 22, 12:26 PM (IST)

    Congress likely to get Deputy CM, Speaker’s post

    Reports in the media have suggested that Congress is likely to get the Deputy Chief Minister’s position as well as the Speaker of the Assembly. G Parameshwara of the Congress is front runner for deputy CM’s post.

  • May 22, 12:23 PM (IST)
  • May 22, 11:16 AM (IST)

    The Supreme Court has rejected a plea by Hindu Maha Sabha that challenged the oath taking ceremony and appointment of HD Kumarswamy as the chief minister.

  • May 22, 10:35 AM (IST)
  • May 22, 10:29 AM (IST)

    Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together, writes M Gautham Machaiah

    The JD(S) and Congress, which have come together to form a coalition government in Karnataka, are no strange bedfellows and go back a long way. Having married and divorced once earlier, a hung assembly has forced the unwilling partners to sink their differences and form an alliance again. But will they overcome the challenges ahead?

    Read the full story here.

  • May 22, 08:50 AM (IST)
  • May 22, 08:00 AM (IST)

    Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Karnataka chief minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy with Congress President Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge KC Venugopal during a meeting  in New Delhi, on Monday. (Image: PTI)

  • May 22, 07:25 AM (IST)

    Congress-JD(S) will give stable government in Karnataka: Kumaraswamy

    The Congress and JD(S) will deliver a stable government in the state and the modalities of its formation will be worked out soon, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said on Monday.

  • May 22, 07:20 AM (IST)

    BJP's bid to save Karnataka government not the way for 'Congress-free' India: Shiv Sena

    The Shiv Sena on Monday said the BJP's attempt to save the BS Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka was not the way to make the country "Congress-free".

    Stressing the need to save democracy in the country, the BJP's bickering ally said no government can use the Constitution to enforce its decisions on people, according to a PTI report.

    In an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Sena also alleged that "the governor" and the president sometimes act like agents of the government.

    "They are the constitutional heads of a state and the country, but they themselves act contrary to constitutional norms," it read.

    The Sena's remarks came against the backdrop of Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's earlier decision to invite Yeddyurappa to form the government and prove majority in the Assembly in 15 days.

  • May 21, 10:38 PM (IST)

    Key developments:

    # Swearing-in to be held at around 2.00 pm on Wednesday, May 23.
    # Kumaraswamy met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at their residence in Delhi today.
    # Congress party to hold legislative meet tomorrow and finalise portfolios
    # Sonia, Rahul to attend swearing in ceremony, among other Opposition leaders including CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury.
    # The Congress has proposed for two deputy chief ministers.
    # Congress’ G Parameshwara is front runner for deputy CM’s post.
    # Kumaraswamy may begin term with small cabinet initially, reports suggest.
    # Kumaraswamy visited temples in Holenarasipura in Haasan district today.
    # Congress and the JD(S) MLAs will remain confined to their hotels till floor test.

  • May 21, 09:38 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 08:33 PM (IST)

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka CM designate HD Kumaraswamy on May 23, ANI reported.

  • May 21, 08:05 PM (IST)

    Karnataka to have nine by-elections in the coming months

    In the next few months, nine bypolls will be conducted in the state since candidates from the state legislative council and Members of Parliament have won assembly seats.

    Click here to read more on the story. 

  • May 21, 07:50 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 07:38 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 07:32 PM (IST)

    CM designate HD Kumaraswamy on the question of Deputy CM: Rahul Ji cleared the modalities to be done, he has given permission to Karnataka General Secretary KC Venugopal to discuss all those matters and finalise everything. Local leaders and he will sit together tomorrow to finalise things.

  • May 21, 06:49 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 06:24 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 05:30 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 05:30 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 05:29 PM (IST)
  • May 21, 04:46 PM (IST)

    Had the MLAs had not been kept in five star hotels, the result would have been very different: Amit Shah

  • May 21, 04:43 PM (IST)
