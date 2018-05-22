Karnataka Election LIVE: Cong, JD(S) on the same page; CM, Dy CM swearing-in tomorrow; Thursday's floor test crucial

Live now
May 22, 2018 10:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
* Polling for two assembly constituencies has been postponed to 28th May, 2018
|BJP
|INC
|JD(S)+
|OTHERS
|W+L / Total
|Karnataka Elections
|104
|78
|38
|2
|222 / 224
Late MLA's brother BN Prahlad to be BJP's candidate from Jayanagar
Karnataka MLC polls, counting on June 11
Congress likely to get Deputy CM, Speaker’s post
SC rejects plea seeking blocking of Kumarswamy's oath
Congress-JD(S) will give stable government: Kumaraswamy
Karnataka to have nine by-elections in the coming months
Congress did not stake claim in Goa, Manipur
Amit Shah: Congress crossed all limits in the Karnataka election
BJP national president Amit Shah is addressing a press conference
All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha demand Home Ministry for Veerashaiva leader
Congress, JD(S) drawing up a Common Minimum Programme
Congress leaders brief Rahul Gandhi ahead of meeting with Kumaraswamy
Rahul Gandhi meets senior party leaders before Kumaraswamy visit
BJP now down to 272 Lok Sabha seats from 2014 tally of 282
Congress could get 20 portfolios; JD(S) could get finance, PWD
Kumaraswamy to meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi today
MK Stalin, Kumaraswamy on same page over Cauvery
Kumaraswamy hits back at Rajinikanth for comments on Cauvery issue
BS Yeddyurappa resigns, promises 28 on 28 seats in Lok Sabha
Supreme Court turns down Congress plea, Bopaiah to remain pro-tem Speaker
Laughter in courtroom as judge tells a witty joke
BJP's KG Bopaiah to be pro tem speaker for floor test
Siddaramaiah leaves for Hyderabad, to escort MLAs back
JD(S), CPI hail SC order on floor test, say BJP can't prove majority
Congress stakes claim to form government in Goa, submits letter to Guv
Yeddyurappa reacts to Supreme Court order
Key points from Supreme Court order
Yeddyurappa places in Supreme Court letters sent to Governor
SC orders floor test to be held at 4.00 pm on Saturday
Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri has said, 'floor test seems to be the best option.'
SC hearing on Congress plea begins
BS Yeddyurappa faces first big test in Supreme Court hearing
Congress MLAs reach Hyderabad hotel
6 precedents where alliance was called to form govt: Singhvi in SC
Senior IAS, IPS officers changed in reshuffle as Yeddyurappa assumes office
Signatures of several Congress MLAs in letter to Guv forged: BJP
Opposition Congress to meet Manipur Guv, stake claim to form government
Congress, JD(S) lawmakers to be put up together in Hyderabad
Congress MLAs take a bus after aviation authorities deny permission for flight: Report
Goa Governor confirms appointment with Congress tomorrow at 11:30 am
Goa Congress: The state is leaderless, we want to form the government as single-largest party
Congress to stake claim in Goa, parade MLAs to Raj Bhavan
Congress-JD(S) move new plea in SC seeking stay on Anglo-Indian MLA nomination
Yeddyurappa's fate sealed in his letter to Guv: P Chidambaram
Yeddyurappa govt will fulfil people's aspirations: Amit Shah
100 percent sure of winning vote of confidence: Yeddyurappa
Mayawati hits out at BJP
Ram Jethmalani moves SC against Karnataka Guv's decision
CM Yeddyurappa announces farm loan waiver
BS Yeddyurappa has been sworn-in as Karnataka’s chief minister by Governor Vajubhai Vala.
Quick read: Supreme Court order in 5 points
SC asks Centre to place before it communications sent by Yeddyurappa to Governor
SC take up matter again on Friday
Cannot injunct a party that we cannot summon: SC
SC refuses to stay Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in, but will keep it subject to case outcome
3 missing MLAs alarms Congress-JD(S)
DK Shivakumar: There is a plan to safeguard our MLAs
Governor has no option but to invite JD(S)-Cong coalition to form govt: Congress
HD Deve Gowda meets Congress leaders in Bengaluru
BJP legislative party meeting at 10.30 a.m tomorrow in Bengaluru.
CPI(M) comes out in support of Congress-JD(S) alliance
Congress draws parallels between Goa, Manipur and Karnataka
I'll be King, not kingmaker: Kumaraswamy had said before polls
The chequered history of Congress-JD(S) alliances
Siddaramaiah's overconfidence cost us: Shivakumar
BS Yeddyurappa: Will stake claim to form government
Siddaramaiah submits resignation to Governor
BJP reaches out to JD(S)
JD(S): Congress offered Kumaraswamy to be CM, we have accepted it
Yeddyurappa: Welcome mandate of the people, will wait for final figures
BS Yeddyurappa seeks appointment with Governor
Congress reaching out to an independent candidate, to bolster stupport
In 5 points: Janata Dal (Secular) has agreed to support the Congress
JD(S) agrees to side with Congress
BS Yeddyurappa wins Shikaripura by more than 35,000 votes
'Others' on the winning path
It's not yet over
BJP leading in 6/8 bellwether seats
Bellwether seat: Shirahatti
Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra leading in Varuna
Janata Dal (Secular)’s HD Kumaraswamy leading in both constituencies
Siddaramaiah trails in Chamundeshwari by more than 17,000 votes
Siddaramaiah trailing in both Chamundeshwari, Badami
Janata Dal (Secular) holding on to Old Mysuru region, denting Congress
Siddaramaiah leads in Badami, trails in Chamundeshwari
Counting begins for 222 seats
Heavy security deployed in Bengaluru
The Lingayat votes factor: Who will benefit?
Counting procedure and when to expect the initial trends
Winner of assembly polls will form next government in Centre: Baba Ramdev
Siddaramaiah to toe Congress line if party picks Dalit candidate for CM post
Karnataka CEO dismisses reports of postal ballot recovery from Badami
Results for 222/224 seats to be declared today
State polls most expensive ever in terms of expenditure by parties and candidates: Survey
What AI-based analytics, unconventional pollsters are predicting
Exit polls give BJP the edge, Congress close second
Record voter in state, Bengaluru falls behind
# Floor Test to be held on May 24 at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru
# Out of 34 ministries, 22 will go to Congress and 12 will go to JD(S), said KC Venugopal
# Congress G Parameshwara will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister on May 23
# Portfolios will be allocated after the floor test
# Speaker and Deputy Speaker would be elected on May 25, said Kumaraswamy
# Kumaraswamy took a decision regarding expansion of the cabinet
# DMK’s MK Stalin won’t be able to attend as he will visit Tuticorin in light of anti-Sterlite protests
# Most Opposition leaders to attend Kumaraswamy’s swearing in ceremony
# SC dismissed the Hindu Maha Sabha’s plea challenging the appointment of Kumaraswamy as CM
HDK to take oath as Karnataka CM tomorrow, top opposition leaders to be in attendance
A JD(S)-Congress coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy will be sworn-in tomorrow in Karnataka at a ceremony attended by a galaxy of opposition leaders and chief ministers, a development that could plant a seed for a broad-based anti-BJP platform before the Lok Sabha polls next year.
Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao extends his support to chief ministerial designate HD Kumaraswamy
I am very happy. I am very delighted. Good luck! God bless Mr Kumaraswamy. With blessings of our former PM (HD Deve Gowda) he'll succeed. It's a beginning. Power of the regional parties is showing the future.Tomorrow I have a Collector's conference in Hyderabad. So I thought I should meet Mr Kumaraswamy and extend my good wishes. Sometime later I will come but tomorrow I will not be there. Good luck to Mr Kumaraswamy, good luck to Karnataka: Rao told ANI.
Congress leader KC Venugopal told ANI: Congress-JDS leaders met and discussed about the cabinet formation, out of 34 ministries, 22 ministries will go with Congress Party and 12 ministries, including CM will be with be with JDS. Portfolio allocation to be decided after floor test.
Telangana CM KC Rao arrives in Bengaluru ahead of Karnataka CM designate HD Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony tomorrow, ANI reported.
Late MLA's brother BN Prahlad to be BJP's candidate from Jayanagar
The BJP today named BN Prahlad, brother of incumbent MLA who died during campaigning, as its candidate from Karnataka's Jayanagar assembly constituency, where the election will be held on June 11, according to a report by PTI.
The Election Commission had countermanded the election in the constituency after the BJP candidate and incumbent MLA BN Vijaykumar died of heart attack on March 4.
Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati to share dais in Bengaluru
The swearing-in of HD Kumaraswamy as Karnataka chief minister tomorrow is set to see one-time rivals in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav, sharing a public platform.
Though Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party have recently come closer, particularly after they together managed to win the Lok Sabha bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, their leaders have not been seen together on a public platform.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has got an invitation to attend the oath-taking ceremony in Bengaluru and will attend it, SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI.
Cong-JD(S) joined hands with selfish motive, their govt won't last long: MoS Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
The Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka will not last long as the two parties have come together with a "selfish motive", BJP leader and Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said today.
"People of Karnataka gave the mandate for the BJP, which won 104 seats. The Congress-JD(S) alliance has been formed with a selfish motive and it will not last for long," the Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti told PTI on the sidelines of an Assocham event, according to a PTI report.
The "unholy" alliance was formed not in the interest of the people of Karnataka, she said. "Look at its history. The JD(S) had broken away from its alliance partners in the past. It cannot fool the people for long."
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to visit Bengaluru, congratulate Kumaraswamy
The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would visit Bengaluru today to congratulate JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, who is slated to be sworn in as Karnataka Chief Minister tomorrow, his office said.
Rao would leave for the Karnataka capital this evening, and return here tonight itself in view of "important engagements" tomorrow, an official statement said here, according to a PTI report.
Rao had recently met JDS supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy to promote his proposal of forging a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front at the national level. He had also announced his support to the JD(S) for the Karnataka Assembly polls.
Karnataka MLC polls, counting on June 11
Tenure of 11 members of the Karnataka Legislative Council will end on June 17. New members will have to file nominations by May 31, while the polling will happen on June 11. Counting will happen at 5.00 pm on June 11, immediately after the polling concludes, according to a release by the PIB.
'Congress more dangerous than BJP': Kumaraswamy in interview 2 months before polls
Karnataka’s Chief Minister-designate, HD Kumaraswamy, in an interview just two months before the Karnataka elections, had said that the Congress is more dangerous than the BJP while responding to a question about an allegation made by Rahul Gandhi, where he called JD(S) the ‘B’ team of BJP.
Nevertheless, Congress and JD(S) came together for a post-election alliance to ensure BJP is out of power after a roller-coaster of an election that left the BJP eight seats shy of a majority.
Read the full story here.
Congress likely to get Deputy CM, Speaker’s post
Reports in the media have suggested that Congress is likely to get the Deputy Chief Minister’s position as well as the Speaker of the Assembly. G Parameshwara of the Congress is front runner for deputy CM’s post.
The Supreme Court has rejected a plea by Hindu Maha Sabha that challenged the oath taking ceremony and appointment of HD Kumarswamy as the chief minister.
Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together, writes M Gautham Machaiah
The JD(S) and Congress, which have come together to form a coalition government in Karnataka, are no strange bedfellows and go back a long way. Having married and divorced once earlier, a hung assembly has forced the unwilling partners to sink their differences and form an alliance again. But will they overcome the challenges ahead?
Read the full story here.
Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Karnataka chief minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy with Congress President Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge KC Venugopal during a meeting in New Delhi, on Monday. (Image: PTI)
Congress-JD(S) will give stable government in Karnataka: Kumaraswamy
The Congress and JD(S) will deliver a stable government in the state and the modalities of its formation will be worked out soon, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said on Monday.