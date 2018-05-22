App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 22, 2018 10:29 PM IST

Karnataka Election LIVE: Cong, JD(S) on the same page; CM, Dy CM swearing-in tomorrow; Thursday's floor test crucial

HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka tomorrow. Floor test is scheduled for May 24 at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

highlights

  • May 22, 10:00 PM (IST)

    Key Developments: 

    # Floor Test to be held on May 24 at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru

    # Out of 34 ministries, 22 will go to Congress and 12 will go to JD(S), said KC Venugopal

    # Congress G Parameshwara will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister on May 23

    # Portfolios will be allocated after the floor test

    # Speaker and Deputy Speaker would be elected on May 25, said Kumaraswamy

    # Kumaraswamy took a decision regarding expansion of the cabinet

    # DMK’s MK Stalin won’t be able to attend as he will visit Tuticorin in light of anti-Sterlite protests

    # Most Opposition leaders to attend Kumaraswamy’s swearing in ceremony

    # SC dismissed the Hindu Maha Sabha’s plea challenging the appointment of Kumaraswamy as CM

  • May 22, 09:17 PM (IST)
  • May 22, 08:45 PM (IST)
  • May 22, 08:33 PM (IST)

    Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao extends his support to chief ministerial designate HD Kumaraswamy

    ​I am very happy. I am very delighted. Good luck! God bless Mr Kumaraswamy. With blessings of our former PM (HD Deve Gowda) he'll succeed. It's a beginning. Power of the regional parties is showing the future.Tomorrow I have a Collector's conference in Hyderabad. So I thought I should meet Mr Kumaraswamy and extend my good wishes. Sometime later I will come but tomorrow I will not be there. Good luck to Mr Kumaraswamy, good luck to Karnataka: Rao told ANI.

  • May 22, 07:43 PM (IST)

    Congress leader KC Venugopal told ANI:  Congress-JDS leaders met and discussed about the cabinet formation, out of 34 ministries, 22 ministries will go with Congress Party and 12 ministries, including CM will be with be with JDS. Portfolio allocation to be decided after floor test. 

  • May 22, 07:30 PM (IST)

    Telangana CM KC Rao arrives in Bengaluru ahead of Karnataka CM designate HD Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony tomorrow, ANI reported.

  • May 22, 07:25 PM (IST)
  • May 22, 07:10 PM (IST)
  • May 22, 06:44 PM (IST)
  • May 22, 06:44 PM (IST)
  • May 22, 06:12 PM (IST)
  • May 22, 04:27 PM (IST)

    Late MLA's brother BN Prahlad to be BJP's candidate from Jayanagar

    The BJP today named BN Prahlad, brother of incumbent MLA who died during campaigning, as its candidate from Karnataka's Jayanagar assembly constituency, where the election will be held on June 11, according to a report by PTI.

    The Election Commission had countermanded the election in the constituency after the BJP candidate and incumbent MLA BN Vijaykumar died of heart attack on March 4.

  • May 22, 04:15 PM (IST)

    Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati to share dais in Bengaluru

    The swearing-in of HD Kumaraswamy as Karnataka chief minister tomorrow is set to see one-time rivals in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav, sharing a public platform.

    Though Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party have recently come closer, particularly after they together managed to win the Lok Sabha bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, their leaders have not been seen together on a public platform.

    Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has got an invitation to attend the oath-taking ceremony in Bengaluru and will attend it, SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI.

  • May 22, 04:00 PM (IST)

    Cong-JD(S) joined hands with selfish motive, their govt won't last long: MoS Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

    The Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka will not last long as the two parties have come together with a "selfish motive", BJP leader and Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said today.

    "People of Karnataka gave the mandate for the BJP, which won 104 seats. The Congress-JD(S) alliance has been formed with a selfish motive and it will not last for long," the Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti told PTI on the sidelines of an Assocham event, according to a PTI report.

    The "unholy" alliance was formed not in the interest of the people of Karnataka, she said. "Look at its history. The JD(S) had broken away from its alliance partners in the past. It cannot fool the people for long."

  • May 22, 03:10 PM (IST)
  • May 22, 03:02 PM (IST)
  • May 22, 02:39 PM (IST)

    Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to visit Bengaluru, congratulate Kumaraswamy

    The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would visit Bengaluru today to congratulate JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, who is slated to be sworn in as Karnataka Chief Minister tomorrow, his office said.

    Rao would leave for the Karnataka capital this evening, and return here tonight itself in view of "important engagements" tomorrow, an official statement said here, according to a PTI report.

    Rao had recently met JDS supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy to promote his proposal of forging a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front at the national level. He had also announced his support to the JD(S) for the Karnataka Assembly polls.

  • May 22, 02:29 PM (IST)

    Karnataka MLC polls, counting on June 11

    Tenure of 11 members of the Karnataka Legislative Council will end on June 17. New members will have to file nominations by May 31, while the polling will happen on June 11. Counting will happen at 5.00 pm on June 11, immediately after the polling concludes, according to a release by the PIB.

  • May 22, 02:22 PM (IST)

    'Congress more dangerous than BJP': Kumaraswamy in interview 2 months before polls

    Karnataka’s Chief Minister-designate, HD Kumaraswamy, in an interview just two months before the Karnataka elections, had said that the Congress is more dangerous than the BJP while responding to a question about an allegation made by Rahul Gandhi, where he called JD(S) the ‘B’ team of BJP.

    Nevertheless, Congress and JD(S) came together for a post-election alliance to ensure BJP is out of power after a roller-coaster of an election that left the BJP eight seats shy of a majority.

    Read the full story here.

  • May 22, 02:18 PM (IST)
  • May 22, 12:57 PM (IST)
  • May 22, 12:26 PM (IST)

    Congress likely to get Deputy CM, Speaker’s post

    Reports in the media have suggested that Congress is likely to get the Deputy Chief Minister’s position as well as the Speaker of the Assembly. G Parameshwara of the Congress is front runner for deputy CM’s post.

  • May 22, 12:23 PM (IST)
  • May 22, 11:16 AM (IST)

    The Supreme Court has rejected a plea by Hindu Maha Sabha that challenged the oath taking ceremony and appointment of HD Kumarswamy as the chief minister.

  • May 22, 10:35 AM (IST)
  • May 22, 10:29 AM (IST)

    Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together, writes M Gautham Machaiah

    The JD(S) and Congress, which have come together to form a coalition government in Karnataka, are no strange bedfellows and go back a long way. Having married and divorced once earlier, a hung assembly has forced the unwilling partners to sink their differences and form an alliance again. But will they overcome the challenges ahead?

    Read the full story here.

  • May 22, 08:50 AM (IST)
  • May 22, 08:00 AM (IST)

    Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Karnataka chief minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy with Congress President Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge KC Venugopal during a meeting  in New Delhi, on Monday. (Image: PTI)

    Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Karnataka chief minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy with Congress President Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge KC Venugopal during a meeting  in New Delhi, on Monday. (Image: PTI)
  • May 22, 07:25 AM (IST)

    Congress-JD(S) will give stable government in Karnataka: Kumaraswamy

    The Congress and JD(S) will deliver a stable government in the state and the modalities of its formation will be worked out soon, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said on Monday.

