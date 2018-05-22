Karnataka Election LIVE: Cong, JD(S) on the same page; CM, Dy CM swearing-in tomorrow; Thursday's floor test crucial

Key Developments:

# Floor Test to be held on May 24 at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru

# Out of 34 ministries, 22 will go to Congress and 12 will go to JD(S), said KC Venugopal

# Congress G Parameshwara will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister on May 23

# Portfolios will be allocated after the floor test

# Speaker and Deputy Speaker would be elected on May 25, said Kumaraswamy

# Kumaraswamy took a decision regarding expansion of the cabinet

# DMK’s MK Stalin won’t be able to attend as he will visit Tuticorin in light of anti-Sterlite protests

# Most Opposition leaders to attend Kumaraswamy’s swearing in ceremony

# SC dismissed the Hindu Maha Sabha’s plea challenging the appointment of Kumaraswamy as CM