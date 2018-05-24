Karnataka Election LIVE: Floor test tomorrow, Kumaraswamy promises farm loan waiver

Assembly to convene on May 25 for floor test

The Legislative Assembly is scheduled to meet on May 25 for the floor test of the newly formed Congress-JD(S) coalition government headed by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

The adjourned meeting of the first session of the newly constituted 15th assembly has been convened to meet at 12.15 pm, an intimation sent to the MLAs read.

Official sources said the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker besides the floor test is scheduled to take place the same day, PTI has reported.