you are here: HomeNewsIndia
  • KarnatakaRESULTS
    BJP 104
    INC 78
    JD(S)+ 38
    OTHERS 2
May 24, 2018 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka Election LIVE: Floor test tomorrow, Kumaraswamy promises farm loan waiver

Hours after being sworn-in as the Chief Minister, HD Kumaraswamy promised a farm loan waiver. The floor test will be held tomorrow.

highlights

  • May 24, 01:37 PM (IST)
  • May 24, 12:07 PM (IST)
  • May 24, 11:56 AM (IST)
  • May 24, 10:55 AM (IST)
  • May 24, 10:51 AM (IST)
  • May 24, 09:26 AM (IST)

    Karnataka unites Opposition, but road to 2019 Lok Sabha polls may remain bumpy

    The swearing-in ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka was a spectacular show of a ‘united’ Opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but the contradictions it presented could not be ignored, writes Ramakrishna Upadhya.

    Read the full story here.

  • May 24, 08:25 AM (IST)

    Assembly to convene on May 25 for floor test

    The Legislative Assembly is scheduled to meet on May 25 for the floor test of the newly formed Congress-JD(S) coalition government headed by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

    The adjourned meeting of the first session of the newly constituted 15th assembly has been convened to meet at 12.15 pm, an intimation sent to the MLAs read.

    Official sources said the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker besides the floor test is scheduled to take place the same day, PTI has reported.

  • May 23, 10:30 PM (IST)

    Key developments:

    # HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka

    # Congress member and Dalit leader G Parameshwara was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister

    # Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Vala administered the oath to the respective offices

    # Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi attended the ceremony along with major Opposition leaders

    # Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Chandrababu Naidu, Sitaram Yechury shared the stage

    # The leaders joined hands to send in a message of a united Opposition

    # DMK’s MK Stalin and MNM’s Kamal Haasan couldn’t attend the ceremony as they went to Tuticorin

    # The BJP boycotted the ceremony calling it ‘anti-mandate’

    # Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated HD Kumaraswamy and G Parameshwara

    # Kumaraswami promised farm loan waiver hours after swearing in as CM

    # Floor Test to happen on Friday, News18 reported

  • May 23, 09:59 PM (IST)

    While the oath-taking ceremony of JDS's HD Kumaraswamy was a display of the Opposition's unity, sources suggest that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not entirely happy with the traffic arrangements made for the big day, ANI reported.

  • May 23, 08:37 PM (IST)

    Session of Karnataka Assembly to be convened on 25 May at 12.15 pm, ANI reported. 

  • May 23, 07:39 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 07:20 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 07:15 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 06:41 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 06:23 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 05:44 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 04:49 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 04:43 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 04:37 PM (IST)

    Governor Vajubhai Vala administers the oath to Congress leader G. Parameshwara as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka.

  • May 23, 04:33 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 04:33 PM (IST)

    Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Vala administers the oath to HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S)

  • May 23, 04:29 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 04:27 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 04:20 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 03:52 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 03:14 PM (IST)

    Is the Third Front Uniting?

    Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu and Sitaram Yechury met in Bengaluru, ahead of attending HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in as Chief Minister of Karnataka. (ANI)

  • May 23, 02:19 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 01:01 PM (IST)

    Just wait for cabinet expansion. The govt will not work for more than 2-3 months: BS Yeddyurappa

  • May 23, 12:50 PM (IST)

    Congress has betrayed people's mandate in Karnataka. Congress-JD(S) alliance will not last: BS Yeddyurappa

  • May 23, 12:17 PM (IST)
