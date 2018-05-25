App
  • KarnatakaRESULTS
    BJP 104
    INC 78
    JD(S)+ 38
    OTHERS 2
    W+L / Total 222 / 224Details »

* Polling for two assembly constituencies has been postponed to 28th May, 2018

May 25, 2018 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka LIVE: Congress MLAs arrive at Vidhana Soudha ahead of Speaker election, floor test

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will face a floor test at the Vidhana Soudha today, potentially ending political uncertainty in the state.

highlights

  • May 25, 11:41 AM (IST)

    BJP’s tally could dip in southern India: Mood of the Nation Survey

    Out of 132 seats in southern India, the NDA is likely to win just 18-22 seats while the UPA could bag 67-75 seats, according to a 'Mood of the Nation Survey' released by Lokniti-CSDS-ABP News on Thursday. Other players and region parties could win 38-44 seats, if the polls were to be held today.

    In 2014, NDA had bagged 2 seats in the region, UPA had won 21 seats while other parties had clinched 88 seats.

    This could mean advantage for Congress-JD(S) in the Lok Sabha polls. The two sides have shown willingness to fight the polls together that are slated to happen in less than a year's time.

  • May 25, 11:06 AM (IST)

    Congress MLAs have reached the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. The Assembly session will convene at 12.15 pm. Ahead of the floor test, the House will elect Speaker. Along with the Congress-JD(S), even the BJP has fielded a candidate.

  • May 25, 11:05 AM (IST)
  • May 25, 09:25 AM (IST)
  • May 25, 08:45 AM (IST)

    Full 5-year term for Kumaraswamy not discussed yet: Deputy CM Parameshwara

    Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara yesterday said the Congress-JD(S) coalition has not yet discussed modalities about HD Kumaraswamy remaining the chief minister for a full five-year term, according to a report by PTI.

    Responding to a question on if Kumaraswamy will remain the chief minister for full five year term, Parameshwara said, "We have not yet discussed those modalities."

    Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said, "we are also yet to decide on what portfolios have to go to them and what should be with us, then five years term - whether they should be or we should also ... all those modalities we have still not discussed."

    Read the full story here.

  • May 25, 08:09 AM (IST)

    Session of the Karnataka Assembly will convene at 12.15 pm today.

  • May 25, 08:03 AM (IST)

    Expect Congress MLAs to rebel, says BS Yeddyurappa aide

    Even though BS Yeddyurappa stepped down as the chief minister ahead of the floor test on last Saturday, the BJP has not lost hope of forming the government in the state.

    "We are 100 percent sure we will be able to form the government," Shobha Karandlaje, a BJP parliamentarian from the state said while speaking to the media.

    "After the cabinet expansion, the chief minister and his deputy will face the heat of their parties. We are expecting many Congress MLAs (lawmakers) to rebel because they are unhappy about the deputy chief minister and they are also very unhappy about the unholy alliance with the JDS," Karandlaje claimed, according to a report by NDTV.

  • May 25, 08:01 AM (IST)

    Speaker to be elected today ahead of the floor test

    The Speaker of the House will be elected before Kumaraswamy faces the trust vote. The Congress-JDS alliance is claiming the support of 117 lawmakers and is expected to pass the majority mark comfortably. The alliance has named Ramesh Kumar as its candidate for Speaker’s position.

    BJP, which emerged as the single largest party has put up former minister Suresh Kumar as their candidate for the Speaker’s post.

  • May 25, 07:53 AM (IST)

    Kumaraswamy to face floor test today

    Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy will be facing a floor test today, potentially ending more than a week of political uncertainty in the state. The Congress-JD(S) alliance is expected to pass through the test smoothly.

  • May 24, 10:07 PM (IST)

    After formation of coalition government, I request the voters of Rajarajeswari Nagar and Jayanagar to believe in me. I have a bigger vision for the development of the state: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, told ANI.

  • May 24, 09:22 PM (IST)
  • May 24, 07:38 PM (IST)

    The lurking fear of a repeat of 'Operation Kamal' by the BJP has prolonged 'resort politics' in Karnataka, with the Congress and JD(S) MLAs remaining confined to hotels, a day ahead of the trust vote.

    Ever since the electorate delivered a fractured verdict in the Assembly polls on May 15, it has been a sequestered existence for them.

    Click here to read the full story

  • May 24, 05:56 PM (IST)

    Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee's lawyer writes to Police Superintendent (Bengaluru Urban Wing, Anti-Corruption Bureau) seeking registration of complaint against BJP's BS Yeddyurappa& others alleging criminal conspiracy & corruption to win FloorTest in Karnataka Assembly, ANI reported.

  • May 24, 04:40 PM (IST)

    Some of our leaders and I personally feel EVMs have been manipulated by BJP. Many Congress leaders lost at places even where Congress had a stronghold. We will complain to EC, we urge to move back to ballot papers: G Parameshwara, Karnataka Deputy CM told ANI.

  • May 24, 04:20 PM (IST)

    I don't think I got the post of deputy chief minister because I am a Dalit. It is by chance that I am a Dalit: G. Parameshwara, Karnataka Deputy CM told ANI.

  • May 24, 04:19 PM (IST)
  • May 24, 03:53 PM (IST)

    BJP fields S Suresh Kumar for Speaker’s post

    The BJP on Thursday fielded senior party leader S Suresh Kumar as its candidate for the post of the Assembly Speaker, apparently to force a trial of strength before the HD Kumaraswamy-led government seeks a vote of confidence, according to a report by The Indian Express.

    Suresh Kumar is a fifth term legislator and filed his nomination papers before Assembly Secretary S Murthy at the Vidhana Soudha. The Congress-JD(S) coalition which claims to enjoy the backing of 117 MLAs, has put forward former Speaker and Congress’s Ramesh Kumar as its candidate for the post.

  • May 24, 01:37 PM (IST)
  • May 24, 12:07 PM (IST)
  • May 24, 11:56 AM (IST)
  • May 24, 10:55 AM (IST)
  • May 24, 10:51 AM (IST)
  • May 24, 09:26 AM (IST)

    Karnataka unites Opposition, but road to 2019 Lok Sabha polls may remain bumpy

    The swearing-in ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka was a spectacular show of a ‘united’ Opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but the contradictions it presented could not be ignored, writes Ramakrishna Upadhya.

    Read the full story here.

  • May 24, 08:25 AM (IST)

    Assembly to convene on May 25 for floor test

    The Legislative Assembly is scheduled to meet on May 25 for the floor test of the newly formed Congress-JD(S) coalition government headed by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

    The adjourned meeting of the first session of the newly constituted 15th assembly has been convened to meet at 12.15 pm, an intimation sent to the MLAs read.

    Official sources said the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker besides the floor test is scheduled to take place the same day, PTI has reported.

  • May 23, 10:30 PM (IST)

    Key developments:

    # HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka

    # Congress member and Dalit leader G Parameshwara was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister

    # Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Vala administered the oath to the respective offices

    # Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi attended the ceremony along with major Opposition leaders

    # Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Chandrababu Naidu, Sitaram Yechury shared the stage

    # The leaders joined hands to send in a message of a united Opposition

    # DMK’s MK Stalin and MNM’s Kamal Haasan couldn’t attend the ceremony as they went to Tuticorin

    # The BJP boycotted the ceremony calling it ‘anti-mandate’

    # Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated HD Kumaraswamy and G Parameshwara

    # Kumaraswami promised farm loan waiver hours after swearing in as CM

    # Floor Test to happen on Friday, News18 reported

  • May 23, 09:59 PM (IST)

    While the oath-taking ceremony of JDS's HD Kumaraswamy was a display of the Opposition's unity, sources suggest that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not entirely happy with the traffic arrangements made for the big day, ANI reported.

  • May 23, 08:37 PM (IST)

    Session of Karnataka Assembly to be convened on 25 May at 12.15 pm, ANI reported. 

  • May 23, 07:39 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 07:20 PM (IST)
