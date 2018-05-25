Karnataka LIVE: Congress MLAs arrive at Vidhana Soudha ahead of Speaker election, floor test

BJP’s tally could dip in southern India: Mood of the Nation Survey

Out of 132 seats in southern India, the NDA is likely to win just 18-22 seats while the UPA could bag 67-75 seats, according to a 'Mood of the Nation Survey' released by Lokniti-CSDS-ABP News on Thursday. Other players and region parties could win 38-44 seats, if the polls were to be held today.

In 2014, NDA had bagged 2 seats in the region, UPA had won 21 seats while other parties had clinched 88 seats.

This could mean advantage for Congress-JD(S) in the Lok Sabha polls. The two sides have shown willingness to fight the polls together that are slated to happen in less than a year's time.