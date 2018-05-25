Karnataka LIVE: Cong-JD(S) government passes floor test as BJP MLAs stage walkout

Congress-JD(S) coalition will be stable for 5 years: Kumaraswamy

Seeking the trust vote in the assembly, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy today asserted that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government would complete its five-year tenure.

He also said he was conscious that he was not running a majority government.

"I am also pained that the people have not placed their trust on me," he said as he moved the motion seeking vote of confidence, apparently referring to his party JD(S) not being given a clear mandate by the voters.

He said, "We will be stable for five years. We will work for the people. We are not here to fulfil our personal interests." (PTI)