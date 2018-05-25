Karnataka LIVE: Cong-JD(S) government passes floor test as BJP MLAs stage walkout

Live now
May 25, 2018 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
* Polling for two assembly constituencies has been postponed to 28th May, 2018
highlights
Kumaraswamy government passes floor test
Congress-JD(S) coalition will be stable for 5 years: Kumaraswamy
Yeddyurappa, BJP MLAs stage walkout
One man’s food is other man’s poison: Speaker tells DK Shivakumar
Farmer loan waiver: Kumaraswamy hits back at Yeddyurappa
Yeddyurappa recognised as Leader of Opposition
Kumaraswamy address assembly ahead of floor test
The House has taken up the floor test. HD Kumaraswamy has moved the motion.
The numbers at a glance before the floor test
Congress' Ramesh Kumar unanimously elected as the Speaker
Assembly convenes: Speaker election, floor test to follow
BJP’s tally could dip in southern India: Survey
Full 5-year term for Kumaraswamy not discussed yet: Deputy CM Parameshwara
Expect Congress MLAs to rebel, says BS Yeddyurappa aide
Speaker to be elected today ahead of the floor test
Kumaraswamy to face floor test today
BJP fields S Suresh Kumar for Speaker’s post
Assembly to convene on May 25 for floor test
Is the Third Front Uniting?
Karnataka floor test to be conducted on Friday, reports News18.
Cabinet portfolio distribution tomorrow
Kumaraswamy to take oath as CM today, opposition leaders to be in attendance
Key political leaders attending Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in today
Here’s what is expected to happen
Late MLA's brother BN Prahlad to be BJP's candidate from Jayanagar
Karnataka MLC polls, counting on June 11
Congress likely to get Deputy CM, Speaker’s post
SC rejects plea seeking blocking of Kumarswamy's oath
Congress-JD(S) will give stable government: Kumaraswamy
Karnataka to have nine by-elections in the coming months
Congress did not stake claim in Goa, Manipur
Amit Shah: Congress crossed all limits in the Karnataka election
BJP national president Amit Shah is addressing a press conference
All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha demand Home Ministry for Veerashaiva leader
Congress, JD(S) drawing up a Common Minimum Programme
Congress leaders brief Rahul Gandhi ahead of meeting with Kumaraswamy
Rahul Gandhi meets senior party leaders before Kumaraswamy visit
BJP now down to 272 Lok Sabha seats from 2014 tally of 282
Key developments
Congress could get 20 portfolios; JD(S) could get finance, PWD
Kumaraswamy to meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi today
MK Stalin, Kumaraswamy on same page over Cauvery
Kumaraswamy hits back at Rajinikanth for comments on Cauvery issue
BS Yeddyurappa resigns, promises 28 on 28 seats in Lok Sabha
Supreme Court turns down Congress plea, Bopaiah to remain pro-tem Speaker
Laughter in courtroom as judge tells a witty joke
BJP's KG Bopaiah to be pro tem speaker for floor test
Siddaramaiah leaves for Hyderabad, to escort MLAs back
JD(S), CPI hail SC order on floor test, say BJP can't prove majority
Congress stakes claim to form government in Goa, submits letter to Guv
Yeddyurappa reacts to Supreme Court order
Key points from Supreme Court order
Yeddyurappa places in Supreme Court letters sent to Governor
SC orders floor test to be held at 4.00 pm on Saturday
Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri has said, 'floor test seems to be the best option.'
SC hearing on Congress plea begins
BS Yeddyurappa faces first big test in Supreme Court hearing
Congress MLAs reach Hyderabad hotel
6 precedents where alliance was called to form govt: Singhvi in SC
Senior IAS, IPS officers changed in reshuffle as Yeddyurappa assumes office
Signatures of several Congress MLAs in letter to Guv forged: BJP
Opposition Congress to meet Manipur Guv, stake claim to form government
Congress, JD(S) lawmakers to be put up together in Hyderabad
Congress MLAs take a bus after aviation authorities deny permission for flight: Report
Goa Governor confirms appointment with Congress tomorrow at 11:30 am
Goa Congress: The state is leaderless, we want to form the government as single-largest party
Congress to stake claim in Goa, parade MLAs to Raj Bhavan
Congress-JD(S) move new plea in SC seeking stay on Anglo-Indian MLA nomination
Yeddyurappa's fate sealed in his letter to Guv: P Chidambaram
Yeddyurappa govt will fulfil people's aspirations: Amit Shah
100 percent sure of winning vote of confidence: Yeddyurappa
Mayawati hits out at BJP
Ram Jethmalani moves SC against Karnataka Guv's decision
CM Yeddyurappa announces farm loan waiver
BS Yeddyurappa has been sworn-in as Karnataka’s chief minister by Governor Vajubhai Vala.
Quick read: Supreme Court order in 5 points
SC asks Centre to place before it communications sent by Yeddyurappa to Governor
SC take up matter again on Friday
Cannot injunct a party that we cannot summon: SC
SC refuses to stay Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in, but will keep it subject to case outcome
3 missing MLAs alarms Congress-JD(S)
DK Shivakumar: There is a plan to safeguard our MLAs
Governor has no option but to invite JD(S)-Cong coalition to form govt: Congress
HD Deve Gowda meets Congress leaders in Bengaluru
BJP legislative party meeting at 10.30 a.m tomorrow in Bengaluru.
CPI(M) comes out in support of Congress-JD(S) alliance
Congress draws parallels between Goa, Manipur and Karnataka
I'll be King, not kingmaker: Kumaraswamy had said before polls
The chequered history of Congress-JD(S) alliances
Siddaramaiah's overconfidence cost us: Shivakumar
BS Yeddyurappa: Will stake claim to form government
Siddaramaiah submits resignation to Governor
BJP reaches out to JD(S)
JD(S): Congress offered Kumaraswamy to be CM, we have accepted it
Yeddyurappa: Welcome mandate of the people, will wait for final figures
BS Yeddyurappa seeks appointment with Governor
Congress reaching out to an independent candidate, to bolster stupport
In 5 points: Janata Dal (Secular) has agreed to support the Congress
JD(S) agrees to side with Congress
BS Yeddyurappa wins Shikaripura by more than 35,000 votes
'Others' on the winning path
It's not yet over
BJP leading in 6/8 bellwether seats
Bellwether seat: Shirahatti
Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra leading in Varuna
Janata Dal (Secular)’s HD Kumaraswamy leading in both constituencies
Siddaramaiah trails in Chamundeshwari by more than 17,000 votes
Siddaramaiah trailing in both Chamundeshwari, Badami
Janata Dal (Secular) holding on to Old Mysuru region, denting Congress
Siddaramaiah leads in Badami, trails in Chamundeshwari
Counting begins for 222 seats
Heavy security deployed in Bengaluru
The Lingayat votes factor: Who will benefit?
Counting procedure and when to expect the initial trends
Winner of assembly polls will form next government in Centre: Baba Ramdev
Siddaramaiah to toe Congress line if party picks Dalit candidate for CM post
Karnataka CEO dismisses reports of postal ballot recovery from Badami
Results for 222/224 seats to be declared today
State polls most expensive ever in terms of expenditure by parties and candidates: Survey
What AI-based analytics, unconventional pollsters are predicting
Exit polls give BJP the edge, Congress close second
Record voter in state, Bengaluru falls behind
HD Kumaraswamy’s government has passed the floor test after a voice vote. 117 MLAs voted in its favour. BJP MLAs had staged a walkout before the floor test.
"This is a coalition government, there are two manifestos. We will talk according to the coordination committee. It will take time", former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by CNN-News18.
Yeddyurappa used impolite words: Kumaraswamy
Replying to Yeddyurappa's speech, chief minister Kumaraswamy said, “I have listened to Yeddyurappa's speech carefully. But he has given wrong information and used impolite words in the House. I will not indulge in personal attacks. Listening to him, I feel the people will not give the BJP power and his speech was perhaps a rehearsal for some drama company,” according to The Hindu.
Congress-JD(S) coalition will be stable for 5 years: Kumaraswamy
Seeking the trust vote in the assembly, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy today asserted that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government would complete its five-year tenure.
He also said he was conscious that he was not running a majority government.
"I am also pained that the people have not placed their trust on me," he said as he moved the motion seeking vote of confidence, apparently referring to his party JD(S) not being given a clear mandate by the voters.
He said, "We will be stable for five years. We will work for the people. We are not here to fulfil our personal interests." (PTI)
Before walking out of the assembly, Yeddyurappa threatened to hold a state-wide bandh on May 28, if chief minister Kumaraswamy did not waive off farmer loans.
BS Yeddyurappa admits that he contacted Congress MLAs
Yeddyurappa admitted on the floor of the house that he contacted Congress MLAs in a bid to stop the HD Kumaraswamy and HD Deve Gowda from coming to power, according to The Quint.
Leader of Opposition BS Yeddyurappa has led the BJP MLAs out of the Assembly ahead of the floor test.
Yeddyurappa: Our struggle is against the father-son duo
“You (Congress) may not have got the people's mandate for some reason. But the Congress high command calls Kumaraswamy to Delhi and none of the leaders from the state. They took all the decisions. I have decided to not speak against the Congress leaders. From now, our struggle will be against the corrupt father-son duo,” Yeddyurappa has said as per The Hindu.
One man’s food is other man’s poison: Speaker tells DK Shivakumar
Speaker Ramesh Kumar interrupted DK Shivakumar and said, “One man’s food is other man’s poison. You cannot be a hero to everyone,” leading to laughter the House. Shivakumar was interrupted while responding to Yeddyurappa’s remark.
Yeddyurappa had said, “I have no objection if you (Shivakumar and the Congress) want to join Kumaraswamy in a sinking ship.”
Shivakumar has been credited for keeping the Congress together amid poaching attempts ahead of Yeddyurappa’s floor test that happened on Saturday.
“In the 20 months that Kumaraswamy was the chief minister (2006-2008), I supported fully and did not question his moves. However, when it was my time to become the CM, the father and son started their politicking. Kumaraswamy says his father did not like it and that he regrets it. He even apologises to the people. I now say it was a big crime that I supported the government in 2006,” Leader of Opposition Yeddyurappa has said, as per The Hindu.
Leader of Opposition CM Yeddyurappa is now addressing the House over the motion of confidence moved by chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.
Farmer loan waiver: Kumaraswamy hits back at Yeddyurappa
In his address, Kumaraswamy quoted a statement made by former CM BS Yeddyurappa, in which he had said that it was not possible to implement farm loan waivers in the state.
As a challenge to this, Kumaraswamy has announced a farm loan waiver in his capacity as Chief Minister. This, he said, would also include loans taken from national banks, according to The Quint.
“Mr Yeddyurappa said that the BJP will not sit quiet if the government does not waive farm loans. In his speech, he said that the government should focus on irrigation and work for the welfare of the farmers. We will not give an opportunity for the BJP to protest. We do not have to learn about farm loan waiver from the BJP. The house has witnessed I only joked when I said you (farmers in Chikkamagaluru) did not vote for me and so I won't waive loans. I will never play with the lives of farmers,” The Hindu has quoted him as saying.
“I am confident that this alliance government will stay in power for the next five years. We did not increase tax for farm loan waiver. Mr Yeddyurappa's government increased tax by 0.5 percent before announcing Rs 3,800 crore farm loan waiver," he added.
“I am guilty of taking political decisions that have pained my father. The circumstances were such that I did not have much choice. My father had to be admitted to the hospital,” Kumaraswamy has said according to The Hindu.
“None of the BJP leaders met me then. But I got painted as a villain. Now, the BJP is questioning why Congress with 78 MLAs had joined hands with JD(S) with 37 MLAs. I took the decision to right the wrongs of the past and remove the black mark that is on my father. I am grateful for the second chance. I am pained that the citizens did not bless JD(S) with the majority. It was a fractured verdict in 2008. The BJP formed the government though the party didn't have the majority,” Chief Minister Kumaraswamy said while addressing the assembly, as per The Hindu.
Yeddyurappa recognised as Leader of Opposition
BJP legislature party leader BS Yeddyurappa has been recognised as the leader of the opposition.
Newly-elected Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar made the announcement shortly after his election as the presiding officer of the House. Govind Karjol would be the deputy opposition leader, Kumar said. (PTI)
Kumaraswamy address assembly ahead of floor test:
Kumaraswamy has said that he did not understand why the BJP has been claiming that people have given them the mandate.
He added that he had no personal ambition of becoming the Chief Minister but it was a situation presented by the people of the state.
Chief Minister Kumaraswamy: Even in 2004, we witnessed a hung assembly and there were two coalitions back-to-back. This is not something new that Karnataka is seeing.
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has moved the motion of confidence. He continues to address the House. The vote will be taken up after he concludes his address.
The House has taken up the floor test. HD Kumaraswamy has moved the motion.
When the House convened today, previously appointed pro-tem speaker KG Bopaiah took up the election of the Speaker.
BJP's Sunil Kumar stood up and said he was not moving the motion proposing Suresh Kumar for the Speaker's post.
Ramesh Kumar's name was then proposed by former chief minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.
The motion was unanimously adopted by the House.
Shortly before the start of the assembly session, BJP’s candidate for the Speaker’s post Suresh Kumar said he was withdrawing his nomination following a direction from the party leadership.
"On the directions of our party, I had filed the nomination for the post of Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Now, after discussion in the party, it is felt that the Speaker has to be elected unanimously following the parliamentary traditions. I'm withdrawing my nomination," Suresh Kumar tweeted.
Suresh Kumar, a fifth term legislator from the city, had filed his papers on Thursday, in an apparent indication by the BJP that it wanted to give the Congress- JD(S) coalition a run for its money in the race for speakership before CM HD Kumaraswamy faced the floor test.
Full 5-year term for Kumaraswamy still not discussed: Deputy CM Parameshwara
Even as Congress-JD(S) are set to face a floor test, Karnataka’ Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said the coalition was yet to discuss modalities about HD Kumaraswamy continuing as Chief Minister for a full five year term.
"We have not yet discussed those modalities," he said in response to a question whether Kumaraswamy will be the Chief Minister for full five year term.
Speaking to reporters here, he said "we are also yet to decide on what portfolios have to go to them and what should be with us, then five years term- whether they should be or we should also...all those modalities we have still not discussed."
Read the full story here.
Newly-elected Speaker Ramesh Kumar is now addressing the legislators. He is expected to begin the floor test process any moment now.
Here are the numbers at a glance before the floor test:
BJP: 104
Congress: 78
JD(S): 37
BSP: 1
KPJP: 1
Independent: 1
The magic number is 111.
Speaking in the House earlier, former CM Siddaramaiah said that the Speaker has to be impartial and has to take into consideration that he will be presiding over an alliance government.