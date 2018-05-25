App
May 25, 2018 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka LIVE: Cong-JD(S) government passes floor test as BJP MLAs stage walkout

Congress’ Ramesh Kumar was unanimously elected as the Speaker earlier while BS Yeddyurappa was named the Leader of Opposition.

highlights

  • May 25, 03:44 PM (IST)

    HD Kumaraswamy’s government has passed the floor test after a voice vote. 117 MLAs voted in its favour. BJP MLAs had staged a walkout before the floor test.

  • May 25, 04:38 PM (IST)

    "This is a coalition government, there are two manifestos. We will talk according to the coordination committee. It will take time", former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by CNN-News18.

  • May 25, 04:08 PM (IST)
  • May 25, 03:52 PM (IST)

    Yeddyurappa used impolite words: Kumaraswamy

    Replying to Yeddyurappa's speech, chief minister Kumaraswamy said, “I have listened to Yeddyurappa's speech carefully. But he has given wrong information and used impolite words in the House. I will not indulge in personal attacks. Listening to him, I feel the people will not give the BJP power and his speech was perhaps a rehearsal for some drama company,” according to The Hindu.

  • May 25, 03:41 PM (IST)
  • May 25, 03:40 PM (IST)

    Congress-JD(S) coalition will be stable for 5 years: Kumaraswamy

    Seeking the trust vote in the assembly, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy today asserted that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government would complete its five-year tenure.

    He also said he was conscious that he was not running a majority government.

    "I am also pained that the people have not placed their trust on me," he said as he moved the motion seeking vote of confidence, apparently referring to his party JD(S) not being given a clear mandate by the voters.

    He said, "We will be stable for five years. We will work for the people. We are not here to fulfil our personal interests." (PTI)

  • May 25, 03:35 PM (IST)

    Before walking out of the assembly, Yeddyurappa threatened to hold a state-wide bandh on May 28, if chief minister Kumaraswamy did not waive off farmer loans.

  • May 25, 03:31 PM (IST)
  • May 25, 03:25 PM (IST)

    BS Yeddyurappa admits that he contacted Congress MLAs

    Yeddyurappa admitted on the floor of the house that he contacted Congress MLAs in a bid to stop the HD Kumaraswamy and HD Deve Gowda from coming to power, according to The Quint.

  • May 25, 03:23 PM (IST)

    Leader of Opposition BS Yeddyurappa has led the BJP MLAs out of the Assembly ahead of the floor test.

  • May 25, 03:16 PM (IST)

    Yeddyurappa: Our struggle is against the father-son duo

    “You (Congress) may not have got the people's mandate for some reason. But the Congress high command calls Kumaraswamy to Delhi and none of the leaders from the state. They took all the decisions. I have decided to not speak against the Congress leaders. From now, our struggle will be against the corrupt father-son duo,” Yeddyurappa has said as per The Hindu.

  • May 25, 03:06 PM (IST)

    One man’s food is other man’s poison: Speaker tells DK Shivakumar

    Speaker Ramesh Kumar interrupted DK Shivakumar and said, “One man’s food is other man’s poison. You cannot be a hero to everyone,” leading to laughter the House. Shivakumar was interrupted while responding to Yeddyurappa’s remark.

    Yeddyurappa had said, “I have no objection if you (Shivakumar and the Congress) want to join Kumaraswamy in a sinking ship.”

    Shivakumar has been credited for keeping the Congress together amid poaching attempts ahead of Yeddyurappa’s floor test that happened on Saturday.

  • May 25, 02:53 PM (IST)

    “In the 20 months that Kumaraswamy was the chief minister (2006-2008), I supported fully and did not question his moves. However, when it was my time to become the CM, the father and son started their politicking. Kumaraswamy says his father did not like it and that he regrets it. He even apologises to the people. I now say it was a big crime that I supported the government in 2006,” Leader of Opposition Yeddyurappa has said, as per The Hindu.

  • May 25, 02:45 PM (IST)

    Leader of Opposition CM Yeddyurappa is now addressing the House over the motion of confidence moved by chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

  • May 25, 02:34 PM (IST)

    Farmer loan waiver: Kumaraswamy hits back at Yeddyurappa

    In his address, Kumaraswamy quoted a statement made by former CM BS Yeddyurappa, in which he had said that it was not possible to implement farm loan waivers in the state.

    As a challenge to this, Kumaraswamy has announced a farm loan waiver in his capacity as Chief Minister. This, he said, would also include loans taken from national banks, according to The Quint.

    “Mr Yeddyurappa said that the BJP will not sit quiet if the government does not waive farm loans. In his speech, he said that the government should focus on irrigation and work for the welfare of the farmers. We will not give an opportunity for the BJP to protest. We do not have to learn about farm loan waiver from the BJP. The house has witnessed I only joked when I said you (farmers in Chikkamagaluru) did not vote for me and so I won't waive loans. I will never play with the lives of farmers,” The Hindu has quoted him as saying.

    “I am confident that this alliance government will stay in power for the next five years. We did not increase tax for farm loan waiver. Mr Yeddyurappa's government increased tax by 0.5 percent before announcing Rs 3,800 crore farm loan waiver," he added.

  • May 25, 02:28 PM (IST)

    “I am guilty of taking political decisions that have pained my father. The circumstances were such that I did not have much choice. My father had to be admitted to the hospital,” Kumaraswamy has said according to The Hindu.

  • May 25, 02:24 PM (IST)

    “None of the BJP leaders met me then. But I got painted as a villain. Now, the BJP is questioning why Congress with 78 MLAs had joined hands with JD(S) with 37 MLAs. I took the decision to right the wrongs of the past and remove the black mark that is on my father. I am grateful for the second chance. I am pained that the citizens did not bless JD(S) with the majority. It was a fractured verdict in 2008. The BJP formed the government though the party didn't have the majority,” Chief Minister Kumaraswamy said while addressing the assembly, as per The Hindu.

  • May 25, 02:13 PM (IST)

    Yeddyurappa recognised as Leader of Opposition

    BJP legislature party leader BS Yeddyurappa has been recognised as the leader of the opposition.

    Newly-elected Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar made the announcement shortly after his election as the presiding officer of the House. Govind Karjol would be the deputy opposition leader, Kumar said. (PTI)

  • May 25, 02:04 PM (IST)
  • May 25, 02:02 PM (IST)

    Kumaraswamy address assembly ahead of floor test:

    Kumaraswamy has said that he did not understand why the BJP has been claiming that people have given them the mandate.

    He added that he had no personal ambition of becoming the Chief Minister but it was a situation presented by the people of the state.

  • May 25, 01:57 PM (IST)

    Chief Minister Kumaraswamy: Even in 2004, we witnessed a hung assembly and there were two coalitions back-to-back. This is not something new that Karnataka is seeing.

  • May 25, 01:52 PM (IST)

    Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has moved the motion of confidence. He continues to address the House. The vote will be taken up after he concludes his address.

  • May 25, 01:45 PM (IST)

    The House has taken up the floor test. HD Kumaraswamy has moved the motion.

  • May 25, 01:44 PM (IST)

    When the House convened today, previously appointed pro-tem speaker KG Bopaiah took up the election of the Speaker.

    BJP's Sunil Kumar stood up and said he was not moving the motion proposing Suresh Kumar for the Speaker's post.

    Ramesh Kumar's name was then proposed by former chief minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.

    The motion was unanimously adopted by the House.

  • May 25, 01:42 PM (IST)

    Shortly before the start of the assembly session, BJP’s candidate for the Speaker’s post Suresh Kumar said he was withdrawing his nomination following a direction from the party leadership.

    "On the directions of our party, I had filed the nomination for the post of Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Now, after discussion in the party, it is felt that the Speaker has to be elected unanimously following the parliamentary traditions. I'm withdrawing my nomination," Suresh Kumar tweeted.

    Suresh Kumar, a fifth term legislator from the city, had filed his papers on Thursday, in an apparent indication by the BJP that it wanted to give the Congress- JD(S) coalition a run for its money in the race for speakership before CM HD Kumaraswamy faced the floor test.

  • May 25, 01:39 PM (IST)

    Full 5-year term for Kumaraswamy still not discussed: Deputy CM Parameshwara

    Even as Congress-JD(S) are set to face a floor test, Karnataka’ Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said the coalition was yet to discuss modalities about HD Kumaraswamy continuing as Chief Minister for a full five year term.

    "We have not yet discussed those modalities," he said in response to a question whether Kumaraswamy will be the Chief Minister for full five year term.

    Speaking to reporters here, he said "we are also yet to decide on what portfolios have to go to them and what should be with us, then five years term- whether they should be or we should also...all those modalities we have still not discussed."

    Read the full story here.

  • May 25, 01:29 PM (IST)
  • May 25, 01:29 PM (IST)

    Newly-elected Speaker Ramesh Kumar is now addressing the legislators. He is expected to begin the floor test process any moment now.

  • May 25, 01:24 PM (IST)

    Here are the numbers at a glance before the floor test:

    BJP: 104

    Congress: 78
    JD(S): 37
    BSP: 1
    KPJP: 1
    Independent: 1

    The magic number is 111.

  • May 25, 01:14 PM (IST)

    Speaking in the House earlier, former CM Siddaramaiah said that the Speaker has to be impartial and has to take into consideration that he will be presiding over an alliance government.

