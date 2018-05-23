App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
  • KarnatakaRESULTS
    BJP 104
    INC 78
    JD(S)+ 38
    OTHERS 2
    W+L / Total 222 / 224Details »

* Polling for two assembly constituencies has been postponed to 28th May, 2018

May 23, 2018 01:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka Election LIVE: Kumaraswamy swearing-in today, floor test to be conducted on Friday

HD Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular) will be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka today. Congress’ G Parameshwara will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

highlights

  • May 23, 02:19 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 01:01 PM (IST)

    Just wait for cabinet expansion. The govt will not work for more than 2-3 months: BS Yeddyurappa

  • May 23, 12:50 PM (IST)

    Congress has betrayed people's mandate in Karnataka. Congress-JD(S) alliance will not last: BS Yeddyurappa

  • May 23, 12:17 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 11:32 AM (IST)

    "The Congress-JD (S) alliance is unholy. This govt cannot serve the state. That is why we are protesting," says Shobha Karandlaje.

  • May 23, 11:15 AM (IST)
  • May 23, 11:14 AM (IST)

    BJP stages protest in Bengaluru against Congress-JD (S) coalition, India Today reports. 

  • May 23, 10:57 AM (IST)

    Karnataka floor test to be conducted on Friday, reports News18.

  • May 23, 10:33 AM (IST)

    BJP's state unit will protest across Karnataka today against the formation of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, according to a report by ABP News.

  • May 23, 10:00 AM (IST)

    Kamal Haasan not to attend swearing-in, will visit Tuticorin

    Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan of Makkal Needhi Maiam will also be skipping the swearing-in ceremony today. He will instead visit Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu in light of the anti-Sterlite protests there, according to media reports.

  • May 23, 09:29 AM (IST)

    Kumaraswamy, the third son of JD(S) supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Vajubhai Vala at 4.30 pm in front of Vidhana Soudha, seat of the government in Bengaluru.

    A huge stage has been erected in front of the majestic stone building for the ceremony where a host of national and regional leaders are expected to be present to send a message across to the BJP over the shape of things to come in 2019.

  • May 23, 08:47 AM (IST)

    Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray not to attend ceremony due to Palghar bypolls

    JD(S)’s HD Deve Gowda called Shiv Sena chairperson Uddhav Thackeray and invited him for the swearing-in of ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy, News18 has reported.

    Uddhav Thackeray congratulated Deve Gowda but conveyed his apologies for not being able to attend the ceremony as his party is preparing for the Lok Sabha bypolls in Palghar, Maharashtra.

  • May 23, 08:30 AM (IST)
  • May 23, 08:26 AM (IST)

    Cabinet portfolio distribution tomorrow

    Chief minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy said yesterday that portfolio distribution will be discussed on Thursday and a coordination committee will be formed to facilitate smooth functioning of the coalition.

  • May 23, 07:55 AM (IST)
  • May 23, 07:30 AM (IST)

    Kumaraswamy to take oath as CM today, opposition leaders to be in attendance

    A JD(S)-Congress coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy will be sworn-in today in Karnataka at a ceremony attended by top opposition leaders and chief ministers, a development that could lay the foundation of a broad-based anti-BJP front before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

    Kumaraswamy will be the second chief minister to take oath in Karnataka within a week, after BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa stepped down without facing the floor test on May 19 in the face of imminent defeat.

  • May 23, 07:26 AM (IST)

    Key political leaders attending Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in today:

    # Congress president Rahul Gandhi
    # West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
    # Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav
    # Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati
    # Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu
    # Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
    # Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao
    # Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
    # Former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav
    # CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury
    # Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan
    # Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh
    # National Conference leader and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah

    DMK working president MK Stalin will not be attending the ceremony as he will be visiting Tuticorin in light of anti-Sterlite protests. It remains unclear if UPA chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi would attend the ceremony.

  • May 23, 07:22 AM (IST)

    Here’s what is expected to happen:

    # HD Kumaraswamy will be sworn in as the chief minister today at 4.30 pm.
    # Congress’ G Parameshwara will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.
    # Cabinet portfolios will be allocated after the floor test.
    # Floor Test to be held at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday.
    # Speaker and Deputy Speaker would be elected by the House on Friday, Kumaraswamy has said.

  • May 22, 10:00 PM (IST)

    Key Developments: 

    # Floor Test to be held on May 24 at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru

    # Out of 34 ministries, 22 will go to Congress and 12 will go to JD(S), said KC Venugopal

    # Congress G Parameshwara will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister on May 23

    # Portfolios will be allocated after the floor test

    # Speaker and Deputy Speaker would be elected on May 25, said Kumaraswamy

    # Kumaraswamy took a decision regarding expansion of the cabinet

    # DMK’s MK Stalin won’t be able to attend as he will visit Tuticorin in light of anti-Sterlite protests

    # Most Opposition leaders to attend Kumaraswamy’s swearing in ceremony

    # SC dismissed the Hindu Maha Sabha’s plea challenging the appointment of Kumaraswamy as CM

  • May 22, 09:17 PM (IST)
  • May 22, 08:45 PM (IST)
  • May 22, 08:33 PM (IST)

    Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao extends his support to chief ministerial designate HD Kumaraswamy

    ​I am very happy. I am very delighted. Good luck! God bless Mr Kumaraswamy. With blessings of our former PM (HD Deve Gowda) he'll succeed. It's a beginning. Power of the regional parties is showing the future.Tomorrow I have a Collector's conference in Hyderabad. So I thought I should meet Mr Kumaraswamy and extend my good wishes. Sometime later I will come but tomorrow I will not be there. Good luck to Mr Kumaraswamy, good luck to Karnataka: Rao told ANI.

  • May 22, 07:43 PM (IST)

    Congress leader KC Venugopal told ANI:  Congress-JDS leaders met and discussed about the cabinet formation, out of 34 ministries, 22 ministries will go with Congress Party and 12 ministries, including CM will be with be with JDS. Portfolio allocation to be decided after floor test. 

  • May 22, 07:30 PM (IST)

    Telangana CM KC Rao arrives in Bengaluru ahead of Karnataka CM designate HD Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony tomorrow, ANI reported.

  • May 22, 07:25 PM (IST)
  • May 22, 07:10 PM (IST)
  • May 22, 06:44 PM (IST)
  • May 22, 06:44 PM (IST)
  • May 22, 06:12 PM (IST)
