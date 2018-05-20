Karnataka Election Highlights: Kumaraswamy hits back at Rajinikanth for comments on Cauvery issue

Live now
|BJP
|INC
|JD(S)+
|OTHERS
|W+L / Total
|Karnataka Elections
|104
|78
|38
|2
|222 / 224
Kumaraswamy hits back at Rajinikanth for comments on Cauvery issue
Joining issue with actor Rajinikanth over his comments on release of Cauvery water by Karnataka to Tamil Nadu, JD(S) leader and Karnataka CM designate HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday invited him to come to the state and see the situation for himself, after which he would change his stand.
He was responding to a question about the reported statement by the actor-politician in Chennai asking the new government in Karnataka to release to Tamil Nadu its share of Cauvery river water as mandated by the Supreme Court verdict.
Contradictions in JD(S)-Congress tie-up will help BJP make comeback in Karnataka, win 2019 war
The likely consolidation of a section of voters, especially Lingayats, behind the BJP would also help keep the party in pole position in the run-up to the 2019 general elections, its leaders said.
As many as eight VVPATs were found from the house of a labourer in Vijayapura, Karnataka on Sunday, said Police. "We have seized 8 VVPATs without batteries from the house of a labourer in Vijayapura. A case has been registered, investigation will be conducted," Police told news agency ANI.
Chief Election Officer Karnataka also confirmed this. "Eight covers of VVPATs were found from a shed in Bijapur district. Labourers were using the cover as box to keep their clothes. DC is on the spot, we are verifying further facts. There is no machine there," said Chief Election Officer Karnataka, as per the news agency.
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday and discussed the political situation in the country in the light of post-poll developments in Karnataka, as per news agency PTI.
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday said the 'game plan' and 'machinations' of the BJP in Karnataka had been nullified by the MLAs belonging to the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) through their firm and strong unity in the state, as per news agency PTI.
Talking to reporters here, Narayanasamy said the BJP could not succeed in its strategies in Karnataka as the legislators of the Congress and JD (S) were too firm to be lured by any means and defeated the attempts of the BJP to encourage defection.
Karnataka CM designate HD Kumaraswamy said he will meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Monday in New Delhi and decide about cabinet expansion, as per news agency ANI. "I will discuss everything with them on how to give a stable government for the next 5 years," he said.
Putting to bed speculation about a rotational arrangement for the chief minister's post, Karnataka's Chief Minister-elect HD Kumaraswamy has said that there is no such arrangement between the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress, NDTV reported.
The Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress combine is taking no chances after finally getting a shot at forming the government in Karnataka, according to a report by News18.
While the Congress is still keeping its MLAs at a resort outside Bengaluru, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy is planning to wrap up the floor test within 24 hours of taking oath on Wednesday.
all the political stakeholders in the outcome of the Karnataka assembly election have found their footing for the general elections next year in its aftermath.
despite being vanquished, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is in a better position politically than his adversary BS Yeddyurappa, who fell just 9 assembly seats short of being crowned the state's CM for the next 5 years.
BS Yeddyurappa's resignation as Karnataka CM was a result of a show of unity by the Opposition.
the last few hours before the Supreme Court-mandated trust vote went down in the Karnataka assembly. Members of both parties appeared edgy and desperate to get the vote over with.
That's all for now readers. Do tune in for live updates from Karnataka as Congress-JD(S) holds a meeting to decide portfolios in the wake of the coronation of HD Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister.
Karnataka election results 2018: Yeddyurappa resigns; Opposition rejoices, demands Governor's resignation
In an unexpected move, when all eyes were set at Karnataka's Vidhan Soudha, incumbent Chief Minister for two days, BS Yeddyurappa resigned from his post on Saturday.
Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala distances the party from the derogatory remarks of Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam against the Governor of Karnataka, Vajubhai Vala.
Karnataka Polls 2018: Will united Opposition against BJP be the reality of 2019?
A lot has transpired during the Karnataka elections and results, and much more has happened as a consequence of it. Majorly, this election has cemented the opposition solidarity against the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Today the BJP government has failed to show the majority, as was directed by the governor and Supreme Court. I personally congratulate the judiciary of this country, how they managed to save the constitution. I want to express my regards towards Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Venugopal ji, for supporting JD(S) and me to form the government: HD Kumaraswamy
There is no unhappiness or upset between the two parties that have come together to form the coalition in Karnataka. I am not scared of anybody, I can handle any opposition party: HD Kumaraswamy on the alliance with Congress
We have invited heads of many regional parties like Mamata Banerjee to come in for the oath taking ceremony and participate in it. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will also be present for the ceremony: HD Kumaraswamy addresses the press
Kumaraswamy meets the governor; stakes claim to form government
HD Kumaraswamy met the governor to stake claim to form the government. The governor invited Congess-JD(S) alliance to form the government. He will be sworn in as chief minister of Karnataka on Monday. The JD(S) is planning a late night meeting to finalise the modalities of this coalition government.
Ramalinga Reddy of Congress addressed the press: I have been saying this from this morning - BJP does not have enough numbers. They tried to bribe Congress MLAs and were offering crores of rupees.
Ghulam Nabi Azad congratulated all the MLAs of Congress and JD(S) for resisting throughout the waiting period.
Rahul Gandhi said that he was proud of the opposition for working together to beat BJP.
JDS-Cong coalition will not last long, Ananth Kumar
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar today said the coalition government of Congress and the JD(S) would not last long as it was an
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar: "Governor is responsible for this tamasha".
Taking a jibe at Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, he said, "I wasn't expecting that the top leaders of the BJP will go to any extent for power. But I was wrong".
"If he has any sense, the Governor must resign", Pawar told CNN-News 18.