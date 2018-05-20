Karnataka Election Highlights: Kumaraswamy hits back at Rajinikanth for comments on Cauvery issue

Kumaraswamy hits back at Rajinikanth for comments on Cauvery issue

Joining issue with actor Rajinikanth over his comments on release of Cauvery water by Karnataka to Tamil Nadu, JD(S) leader and Karnataka CM designate HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday invited him to come to the state and see the situation for himself, after which he would change his stand.

He was responding to a question about the reported statement by the actor-politician in Chennai asking the new government in Karnataka to release to Tamil Nadu its share of Cauvery river water as mandated by the Supreme Court verdict.

Read full article here