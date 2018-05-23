App
  • KarnatakaRESULTS
    BJP 104
    INC 78
    JD(S)+ 38
    OTHERS 2
    W+L / Total 222 / 224Details »

May 23, 2018 07:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka Election LIVE: Kumaraswamy promises farm loan waiver hours after taking oath

HD Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular) was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka today. Congress’ G Parameshwara took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

highlights

  • May 23, 10:30 PM (IST)

    Key developments:

    # HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka

    # Congress member and Dalit leader G Parameshwara was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister

    # Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Vala administered the oath to the respective offices

    # Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi attended the ceremony along with major Opposition leaders

    # Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Chandrababu Naidu, Sitaram Yechury shared the stage

    # The leaders joined hands to send in a message of a united Opposition

    # DMK’s MK Stalin and MNM’s Kamal Haasan couldn’t attend the ceremony as they went to Tuticorin

    # The BJP boycotted the ceremony calling it ‘anti-mandate’

    # Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated HD Kumaraswamy and G Parameshwara

    # Kumaraswami promised farm loan waiver hours after swearing in as CM

    # Floor Test to happen on Friday, News18 reported

  • May 23, 09:59 PM (IST)

    While the oath-taking ceremony of JDS's HD Kumaraswamy was a display of the Opposition's unity, sources suggest that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not entirely happy with the traffic arrangements made for the big day, ANI reported.

  • May 23, 08:37 PM (IST)

    Session of Karnataka Assembly to be convened on 25 May at 12.15 pm, ANI reported. 

  • May 23, 07:39 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 07:20 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 07:15 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 06:41 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 06:23 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 05:44 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 04:49 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 04:43 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 04:37 PM (IST)

    Governor Vajubhai Vala administers the oath to Congress leader G. Parameshwara as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka.

  • May 23, 04:33 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 04:33 PM (IST)

    Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Vala administers the oath to HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S)

  • May 23, 04:29 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 04:27 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 04:20 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 03:52 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 03:14 PM (IST)

    Is the Third Front Uniting?

    Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu and Sitaram Yechury met in Bengaluru, ahead of attending HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in as Chief Minister of Karnataka. (ANI)

  • May 23, 02:19 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 01:01 PM (IST)

    Just wait for cabinet expansion. The govt will not work for more than 2-3 months: BS Yeddyurappa

  • May 23, 12:50 PM (IST)

    Congress has betrayed people's mandate in Karnataka. Congress-JD(S) alliance will not last: BS Yeddyurappa

  • May 23, 12:17 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 11:32 AM (IST)

    "The Congress-JD (S) alliance is unholy. This govt cannot serve the state. That is why we are protesting," says Shobha Karandlaje.

  • May 23, 11:15 AM (IST)
  • May 23, 11:14 AM (IST)

    BJP stages protest in Bengaluru against Congress-JD (S) coalition, India Today reports. 

  • May 23, 10:57 AM (IST)

    Karnataka floor test to be conducted on Friday, reports News18.

  • May 23, 10:33 AM (IST)

    BJP's state unit will protest across Karnataka today against the formation of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, according to a report by ABP News.

  • May 23, 10:00 AM (IST)

    Kamal Haasan not to attend swearing-in, will visit Tuticorin

    Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan of Makkal Needhi Maiam will also be skipping the swearing-in ceremony today. He will instead visit Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu in light of the anti-Sterlite protests there, according to media reports.

  • May 23, 09:29 AM (IST)

    Kumaraswamy, the third son of JD(S) supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Vajubhai Vala at 4.30 pm in front of Vidhana Soudha, seat of the government in Bengaluru.

    A huge stage has been erected in front of the majestic stone building for the ceremony where a host of national and regional leaders are expected to be present to send a message across to the BJP over the shape of things to come in 2019.

