Karnataka Election LIVE: Kumaraswamy promises farm loan waiver hours after taking oath

Key developments:

# HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka

# Congress member and Dalit leader G Parameshwara was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister

# Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Vala administered the oath to the respective offices

# Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi attended the ceremony along with major Opposition leaders

# Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Chandrababu Naidu, Sitaram Yechury shared the stage

# The leaders joined hands to send in a message of a united Opposition

# DMK’s MK Stalin and MNM’s Kamal Haasan couldn’t attend the ceremony as they went to Tuticorin

# The BJP boycotted the ceremony calling it ‘anti-mandate’

# Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated HD Kumaraswamy and G Parameshwara

# Kumaraswami promised farm loan waiver hours after swearing in as CM

# Floor Test to happen on Friday, News18 reported