Karnataka Election LIVE: Kumaraswamy promises farm loan waiver hours after taking oath

Live now
May 23, 2018 07:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
* Polling for two assembly constituencies has been postponed to 28th May, 2018
|BJP
|INC
|JD(S)+
|OTHERS
|W+L / Total
|Karnataka Elections
|104
|78
|38
|2
|222 / 224
|Details »
* Polling for two assembly constituencies has been postponed to 28th May, 2018
highlights
Is the Third Front Uniting?
Karnataka floor test to be conducted on Friday, reports News18.
Cabinet portfolio distribution tomorrow
Kumaraswamy to take oath as CM today, opposition leaders to be in attendance
Key political leaders attending Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in today
Here’s what is expected to happen
Late MLA's brother BN Prahlad to be BJP's candidate from Jayanagar
Karnataka MLC polls, counting on June 11
Congress likely to get Deputy CM, Speaker’s post
SC rejects plea seeking blocking of Kumarswamy's oath
Congress-JD(S) will give stable government: Kumaraswamy
Karnataka to have nine by-elections in the coming months
Congress did not stake claim in Goa, Manipur
Amit Shah: Congress crossed all limits in the Karnataka election
BJP national president Amit Shah is addressing a press conference
All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha demand Home Ministry for Veerashaiva leader
Congress, JD(S) drawing up a Common Minimum Programme
Congress leaders brief Rahul Gandhi ahead of meeting with Kumaraswamy
Rahul Gandhi meets senior party leaders before Kumaraswamy visit
BJP now down to 272 Lok Sabha seats from 2014 tally of 282
Key developments
Congress could get 20 portfolios; JD(S) could get finance, PWD
Kumaraswamy to meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi today
MK Stalin, Kumaraswamy on same page over Cauvery
Kumaraswamy hits back at Rajinikanth for comments on Cauvery issue
BS Yeddyurappa resigns, promises 28 on 28 seats in Lok Sabha
Supreme Court turns down Congress plea, Bopaiah to remain pro-tem Speaker
Laughter in courtroom as judge tells a witty joke
BJP's KG Bopaiah to be pro tem speaker for floor test
Siddaramaiah leaves for Hyderabad, to escort MLAs back
JD(S), CPI hail SC order on floor test, say BJP can't prove majority
Congress stakes claim to form government in Goa, submits letter to Guv
Yeddyurappa reacts to Supreme Court order
Key points from Supreme Court order
Yeddyurappa places in Supreme Court letters sent to Governor
SC orders floor test to be held at 4.00 pm on Saturday
Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri has said, 'floor test seems to be the best option.'
SC hearing on Congress plea begins
BS Yeddyurappa faces first big test in Supreme Court hearing
Congress MLAs reach Hyderabad hotel
6 precedents where alliance was called to form govt: Singhvi in SC
Senior IAS, IPS officers changed in reshuffle as Yeddyurappa assumes office
Signatures of several Congress MLAs in letter to Guv forged: BJP
Opposition Congress to meet Manipur Guv, stake claim to form government
Congress, JD(S) lawmakers to be put up together in Hyderabad
Congress MLAs take a bus after aviation authorities deny permission for flight: Report
Goa Governor confirms appointment with Congress tomorrow at 11:30 am
Goa Congress: The state is leaderless, we want to form the government as single-largest party
Congress to stake claim in Goa, parade MLAs to Raj Bhavan
Congress-JD(S) move new plea in SC seeking stay on Anglo-Indian MLA nomination
Yeddyurappa's fate sealed in his letter to Guv: P Chidambaram
Yeddyurappa govt will fulfil people's aspirations: Amit Shah
100 percent sure of winning vote of confidence: Yeddyurappa
Mayawati hits out at BJP
Ram Jethmalani moves SC against Karnataka Guv's decision
CM Yeddyurappa announces farm loan waiver
BS Yeddyurappa has been sworn-in as Karnataka’s chief minister by Governor Vajubhai Vala.
Quick read: Supreme Court order in 5 points
SC asks Centre to place before it communications sent by Yeddyurappa to Governor
SC take up matter again on Friday
Cannot injunct a party that we cannot summon: SC
SC refuses to stay Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in, but will keep it subject to case outcome
3 missing MLAs alarms Congress-JD(S)
DK Shivakumar: There is a plan to safeguard our MLAs
Governor has no option but to invite JD(S)-Cong coalition to form govt: Congress
HD Deve Gowda meets Congress leaders in Bengaluru
BJP legislative party meeting at 10.30 a.m tomorrow in Bengaluru.
CPI(M) comes out in support of Congress-JD(S) alliance
Congress draws parallels between Goa, Manipur and Karnataka
I'll be King, not kingmaker: Kumaraswamy had said before polls
The chequered history of Congress-JD(S) alliances
Siddaramaiah's overconfidence cost us: Shivakumar
BS Yeddyurappa: Will stake claim to form government
Siddaramaiah submits resignation to Governor
BJP reaches out to JD(S)
JD(S): Congress offered Kumaraswamy to be CM, we have accepted it
Yeddyurappa: Welcome mandate of the people, will wait for final figures
BS Yeddyurappa seeks appointment with Governor
Congress reaching out to an independent candidate, to bolster stupport
In 5 points: Janata Dal (Secular) has agreed to support the Congress
JD(S) agrees to side with Congress
BS Yeddyurappa wins Shikaripura by more than 35,000 votes
'Others' on the winning path
It's not yet over
BJP leading in 6/8 bellwether seats
Bellwether seat: Shirahatti
Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra leading in Varuna
Janata Dal (Secular)’s HD Kumaraswamy leading in both constituencies
Siddaramaiah trails in Chamundeshwari by more than 17,000 votes
Siddaramaiah trailing in both Chamundeshwari, Badami
Janata Dal (Secular) holding on to Old Mysuru region, denting Congress
Siddaramaiah leads in Badami, trails in Chamundeshwari
Counting begins for 222 seats
Heavy security deployed in Bengaluru
The Lingayat votes factor: Who will benefit?
Counting procedure and when to expect the initial trends
Winner of assembly polls will form next government in Centre: Baba Ramdev
Siddaramaiah to toe Congress line if party picks Dalit candidate for CM post
Karnataka CEO dismisses reports of postal ballot recovery from Badami
Results for 222/224 seats to be declared today
State polls most expensive ever in terms of expenditure by parties and candidates: Survey
What AI-based analytics, unconventional pollsters are predicting
Exit polls give BJP the edge, Congress close second
Record voter in state, Bengaluru falls behind
Key developments:
# HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka
# Congress member and Dalit leader G Parameshwara was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister
# Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Vala administered the oath to the respective offices
# Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi attended the ceremony along with major Opposition leaders
# Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Chandrababu Naidu, Sitaram Yechury shared the stage
# The leaders joined hands to send in a message of a united Opposition
# DMK’s MK Stalin and MNM’s Kamal Haasan couldn’t attend the ceremony as they went to Tuticorin
# The BJP boycotted the ceremony calling it ‘anti-mandate’
# Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated HD Kumaraswamy and G Parameshwara
# Kumaraswami promised farm loan waiver hours after swearing in as CM
# Floor Test to happen on Friday, News18 reported
While the oath-taking ceremony of JDS's HD Kumaraswamy was a display of the Opposition's unity, sources suggest that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not entirely happy with the traffic arrangements made for the big day, ANI reported.
Session of Karnataka Assembly to be convened on 25 May at 12.15 pm, ANI reported.
Governor Vajubhai Vala administers the oath to Congress leader G. Parameshwara as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka.
Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Vala administers the oath to HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S)
Is the Third Front Uniting?
Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu and Sitaram Yechury met in Bengaluru, ahead of attending HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in as Chief Minister of Karnataka. (ANI)
Just wait for cabinet expansion. The govt will not work for more than 2-3 months: BS Yeddyurappa
Congress has betrayed people's mandate in Karnataka. Congress-JD(S) alliance will not last: BS Yeddyurappa
"The Congress-JD (S) alliance is unholy. This govt cannot serve the state. That is why we are protesting," says Shobha Karandlaje.
BJP stages protest in Bengaluru against Congress-JD (S) coalition, India Today reports.
Karnataka floor test to be conducted on Friday, reports News18.
BJP's state unit will protest across Karnataka today against the formation of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, according to a report by ABP News.
Kamal Haasan not to attend swearing-in, will visit Tuticorin
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan of Makkal Needhi Maiam will also be skipping the swearing-in ceremony today. He will instead visit Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu in light of the anti-Sterlite protests there, according to media reports.
Kumaraswamy, the third son of JD(S) supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Vajubhai Vala at 4.30 pm in front of Vidhana Soudha, seat of the government in Bengaluru.
A huge stage has been erected in front of the majestic stone building for the ceremony where a host of national and regional leaders are expected to be present to send a message across to the BJP over the shape of things to come in 2019.