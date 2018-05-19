App
  • KarnatakaRESULTS
    BJP 104
    INC 78
    JD(S)+ 38
    OTHERS 2
    W+L / Total 222 / 224Details »

* Polling for two assembly constituencies has been postponed to 28th May, 2018

May 19, 2018 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka Election Highlights: HD Kumaraswamy will be sworn in as CM on Monday

BS Yeddyurappa resigned two days after assuming the office of the Chief Minister of Karnataka. He has submitted his resignation to the Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Vala.

highlights

  • May 19, 08:33 PM (IST)
  • May 19, 09:05 PM (IST)

    That's all for now readers. Do tune in for live updates from Karnataka as Congress-JD(S) holds a meeting to decide portfolios in the wake of the coronation of HD Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister. 

  • May 19, 08:58 PM (IST)
  • May 19, 08:32 PM (IST)

    Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala  distances the party from the derogatory remarks of Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam against the Governor of Karnataka, Vajubhai Vala. 

  • May 19, 08:15 PM (IST)
  • May 19, 07:49 PM (IST)

    Today the BJP government has failed to show the majority, as was directed by the governor and Supreme Court. I personally congratulate the judiciary of this country, how they managed to save the constitution. I want to express my regards towards Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Venugopal ji, for supporting JD(S) and me to form the government: HD Kumaraswamy  

  • May 19, 07:46 PM (IST)

    There is no unhappiness or upset between the two parties that have come together to form the coalition in Karnataka. I am not scared of anybody, I can handle any opposition party: HD Kumaraswamy on the alliance with Congress

  • May 19, 07:42 PM (IST)

    We have invited heads of many regional parties like Mamata Banerjee to come in for the oath taking ceremony and participate in it. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will also be present for the ceremony: HD Kumaraswamy addresses the press

  • May 19, 07:41 PM (IST)

    Kumaraswamy meets the governor; stakes claim to form government

    HD Kumaraswamy met the governor to stake claim to form the government. The governor invited Congess-JD(S) alliance to form the government. He will be sworn in as chief minister of Karnataka on Monday. The JD(S) is planning a late night meeting to finalise the modalities of this coalition government. 

  • May 19, 07:31 PM (IST)

    Ramalinga Reddy of Congress addressed the press: I have been saying this from this morning - BJP does not have enough numbers. They tried to bribe Congress MLAs and were offering crores of rupees.

    Ghulam Nabi Azad congratulated all the MLAs of Congress and JD(S) for resisting throughout the waiting period. 

    Rahul Gandhi said that he was proud of the opposition for working together to beat BJP. 

  • May 19, 07:25 PM (IST)
  • May 19, 06:55 PM (IST)
  • May 19, 06:55 PM (IST)
  • May 19, 06:52 PM (IST)

    NCP Chief Sharad Pawar: "Governor is responsible for this tamasha".

    Taking a jibe at Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, he said, "I wasn't expecting that the top leaders of the BJP will go to any extent for power. But I was wrong".

    "If he has any sense, the Governor must resign", Pawar told CNN-News 18.

  • May 19, 06:31 PM (IST)
  • May 19, 06:26 PM (IST)
  • May 19, 06:22 PM (IST)

    Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addresses the Press:

    Rahul Gandhi has appealed to all the opposition parties to come together in order to defeat the BJP.  A democracy gives political parties the right to form an alliance, however what Rahul Gandhi is doing is negative politics against an individual (Narendra Modi). A coalition will only be strong when they swear their allegiance to a common ideology.  An alliance without an ideology has no meaning.  

  • May 19, 06:16 PM (IST)

    Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addresses the Press:

    Rahul Gandhi also said that "Prime Minister is corruption". Have they forgotten 2G, CWG and Jijaji? This is like the pot calling the kettle black!

  • May 19, 06:14 PM (IST)

    Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addresses the Press: 

    Rahu Gandhi has alleged that the BJP is disrespecting the institutions of the nation, including the Press. Have they forgotten how the Congress had oppressed the media during Emergency? And how is it that the BJP is disrespecting the Parliament, when in actuality it is the Congress which is constantly disrupting the Parliament. And again it was the Congress that had called for an impeachment motion on the Chief Justice of India. The Congress has also disrespected the CAG because it unsurfaced the 2G scam. The Congress does not even leave the Governor alone, The Governor is an institution. And now they will have no problem when the same Governor will anoint one of them as the Chief Minister.

  • May 19, 06:09 PM (IST)

    Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addresses the Press: 

    Congress-JD(S) is an alliance of opportunism. They are leveling fake accusations against us-- fake audio tapes, fake voter id's, fake everything. The alliance does not have an ideology. The alliance is that of a quid-pro-quo. The deal is to close all files of corruption against the Congress MLAs.

  • May 19, 06:06 PM (IST)

    Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addresses the Press: 

    The Congress has not defeated the BJP; the BJP has defeated the Congress. The BJP has gotten 104 seats from 40 seats in the last assembly elections. The Congress has reduced the tally from 122 seats to 78 seats. Hence, Rahul Gandhi's claims that the Congress has won are laughable.  

  • May 19, 06:04 PM (IST)

    Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addresses the Press: 

    Keeping in mind the mandate of the people, Yeddyurappaji humbly resigned. Now the Congress is level ridiculous accusations on us! 

  • May 19, 05:50 PM (IST)

    AP CM Chandrababu Naidu to ANI: Everyone will be happy about it. PM & BJP Pres tried to deride democracy. What message did they give by encouraging the corrupt? BJP brought back Janardhan Reddy to the forefront and did politics: 

  • May 19, 05:49 PM (IST)
  • May 19, 05:44 PM (IST)

    RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav: We are thankful to the Supreme Court; the people who indulged in buying of MLAs should be arrested. We have congratulated Rahul Gandhi.

  • May 19, 05:39 PM (IST)
  • May 19, 05:38 PM (IST)
