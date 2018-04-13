Karnataka LIVE: Amit Shah to hold road show in Gokak

Live now
Apr 13, 2018 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
BJP President Amit Shah to sit on dharna in Hubballi on April
PM to address 10 rallies in Karanataka
Siddaramaiah in Delhi to finalise candidates
Congress set to release final list by April 15
BJP's 2nd list of candidates likely on April 11: Yeddyurappa
BJP President Amit Shah will take out a road show in Gokak, Karnataka. He will also interact with students of Nehru Medical College and attend several other public programs on the day.
CLICK TO READ | Has BJP dropped its star campaigner Yogi Adityanath after Gorakhpur bypoll defeat?
In 2017, Uttar Pradesh witnessed the entry of BJP in the state to form the government, which otherwise kept swinging between BSP and SP for decades, and the saffron party found a star poll campaigner - Yogi Adityanath.
Karnataka Elections 2018: Deve Gowda, spry at 85, struggles to placate kin
As the date of nominations nears, this political superman's super challenge will come not from any outside force, but from inside - his near and extended family.
Speaking to voters in Karnataka's Hubli region, BJP National President Amit Shah said on Thursday, "A frustrated Congress wants to spread hatred in the country and is playing divisive politics but the people of the country understand these tactics very well. Congress party has lost all major elections in the country since 2014 and the same will happen in Karnataka soon."
Karnataka Elections 2018: A look at the numbers which may shape political future of many in the state
As exactly a month remains to the assembly polls in Karnataka, the political drama is racing towards a climax with both major parties putting in their full effort.
Karnataka polls: First CM's kin hopes to revive legacy
Holding firmly on to a slice of history, the granddaughter-in-law of undivided Karnataka's first chief minister. K C Reddy, has been camping in the national capital, hoping to fight an election for an Assembly seat in the state.
In Karnataka polls, the Lingayat issue is a wild card, little understood and overhyped
A section of Lingayats have for long been demanding a separate religion tag on various grounds, the prominent one being that they cannot be part of the same Hindu system whose practices they oppose
In Karnataka elections, losers don't always fade away: A look at CMs over 30 years
All eyes are glued on the present chief minister Siddaramaiah as to whether he will break the jinx and get a second successive term.
List of candidates being circulated on social media is fake: Cong
Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress today held a meeting of its screening committee and discussed the possible candidates for the May 12 polls, a party leader said here.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the Congress party had not yet finalised the list of candidates for the upcoming state assembly polls and that a "fake" list was in circulation to create confusion.
PM to address 10 rallies in Karnataka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend close to 10 rallies in the coming two days. According to OneIndia, the BJP party wanted Modi to have stage time for atleast 15 rallies in the coming month.
Siddaramaiah in Delhi to finalise candidates
The Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah is in Delhi to lock-in the final candidates set to take part in the Assembly elections, according to OneIndia. The final list is set to be released on April 15. The list will be made with Rahul Gandhi part of the process.
Will former Congress stalwart SM Krishna come back? Rumour mills buzz ahead of Karnataka polls
What seems to be a 'do-or-die' battle for the Congress for this year's polls has sparked rumours that former Congress leader SM Krishna would be returning to the Congress,according to a News18 report.
Congress set to release final list by April 15
The Congress looks to release the final list of its candidate for the Karantaka Assembly election by April 15, according to OneIndia. The Congress has finalised 130 names for the elections. The remaining are to be decided over a meet on Thurdsay.
What was the common destiny shared by SR Bommai, S Bangarappa, M Veerappa Moily, SM Krishna and HD Deve Gowda – all familiar names in Indian politics – that has turned into a political ‘curse’ over the last three decades?
Read the full story by Ramakrishna Upadhya here.
In Karnataka elections, Congress veteran Kharge faces dynasty problems of his own
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has for long remained an unassailable leader of Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) district in North Karnataka. But his attempts to promote his son Priyank at the cost of other long-serving party men threatens to erode his position and even derail his chief ministerial ambitions. Read the full story.
Hello! This live blog will track the latest developments from the southern, poll-bound state of Karnataka. The voting is scheduled to happen on April 12. The counting will happen on May 15.
Both, the ruling Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have already begun intense campaigning in the state. The Presidents of both parties, Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah respectively, have already completed multiple rounds of campaigning.
BJP's 2nd list of candidates likely on April 11: Yeddyurappa
The BJP's Karnataka unit chief B S Yeddyurappa today said the second list of party candidates for the May 12 assembly election in the state was likely to be announced on April 11.
The former chief minister also announced that he would file his nomination from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district on April 19.
"We have announced a list of 72 candidates last night, day-after-tomorrow another list of 65-70 candidates will be released. Later, in the days to come remaining candidates list will be announced," he told reporters here.
Read the full story here.