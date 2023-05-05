Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Over Rs 4.5 crore unaccounted cash seized in poll-bound Karnataka

May 05, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: The last leg of campaigning for Karnataka Assembly Polls will see bigwigs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (Congress) hoping to turn the tide in their favour. While the Congress is banking on an anti-incumbency wave that has worked since 1985, the ruling BJP hopes PM Narendra Modi's popularity will see them through. A total of 113 seats are needed for a simple majority — a feat BJP has never achieved.

The prime minister will be reportedly involved in about 15 public meetings and roadshows over six days, giving the BJP campaign a significant push. In all, there are 2,613 candidates in the fray for the May 10 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections after the last date for withdrawal of nominations on May 1. According to the final list of candidates shared by the Election Commission (EC), 185 women candidates and one from the ‘Others’ category are contesting. While 224 candidates are from the ruling BJP, the Opposition Congress has fielded 223, and the Janata Dal (Secular) has fielded 207 candidates.