Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Over Rs 4.5 crore unaccounted cash seized in poll-bound Karnataka

Ever since the model code of conduct came into force in the state on March 29, seizure worth Rs 331 crore has been made, which includes Rs 117 crore cash, Rs 85.53 crore worth gold and Rs 78.71 crore worth liquor.
Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: The last leg of campaigning for Karnataka Assembly Polls will see bigwigs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (Congress) hoping to turn the tide in their favour. While the Congress is banking on an anti-incumbency wave that has worked since 1985, the ruling BJP hopes PM Narendra Modi's popularity will see them through. A total of 113 seats are needed for a simple majority — a feat BJP has never achieved.
Police in Karnataka have siezed more than Rs 4.5 crore in unaccounted cash from a villa in Bangarpet Taluk, just days ahead of the assembly polls on May 10.
They acted on a tip-off that the money was meant to be distributed among voters and raided a realtor's car. Police found gunny bags full of cash and more stashed away in the village.
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. The polls are scheduled to be held on May 10, followed by counting on May 13. The BJP, Congress and JD(S) are major players in the fray.
