English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    May 05, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

    Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Over Rs 4.5 crore unaccounted cash seized in poll-bound Karnataka

    Karnataka Election 2023: Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a car belonging to a realtor, in which cash was found in gunny bags. Upon searching the village, more cash was recovered. The money was meant to be distributed among voters for the May 10 assembly elections.

    Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: The last leg of campaigning for Karnataka Assembly Polls will see bigwigs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (Congress) hoping to turn the tide in their favour. While the Congress is banking on an anti-incumbency wave that has worked since 1985, the ruling BJP hopes PM Narendra Modi's popularity will see them through. A total of 113 seats are needed for a simple majority — a feat BJP has never achieved.

    The prime minister will be reportedly involved in about 15 public meetings and roadshows over six days, giving the BJP campaign a significant push. In all, there are 2,613 candidates in the fray for the May 10 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections after the last date for withdrawal of nominations on May 1. According to the final list of candidates shared by the Election Commission (EC), 185 women candidates and one from the ‘Others’ category are contesting. While 224 candidates are from the ruling BJP, the Opposition Congress has fielded 223, and the Janata Dal (Secular) has fielded 207 candidates.

    • Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Over Rs 4.5 crore unaccounted cash seized in poll-bound Karnataka
      Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP is currently the ruling party in Karnataka (Image: PTI)
      Moneycontrol.com
    • May 05, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

      Karnataka Elections LIVE:

      Ever since the model code of conduct came into force in the state on March 29, seizure worth Rs 331 crore has been made, which includes Rs 117 crore cash, Rs 85.53 crore worth gold and Rs 78.71 crore worth liquor.

    • May 05, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

      Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023: Rs 4.5 crore unaccounted cash seized in Bangarpet 

      Police in Karnataka have siezed more than Rs 4.5 crore in unaccounted cash from a villa in Bangarpet Taluk, just days ahead of the assembly polls on May 10.
      They acted on a tip-off that the money was meant to be distributed among voters and raided a realtor's car. Police found gunny bags full of cash and more stashed away in the village.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 05, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST

      LIVE:

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. The polls are scheduled to be held on May 10, followed by counting on May 13. The BJP, Congress and JD(S) are major players in the fray.
      Stay tuned for the latest news, updates and developments!

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market